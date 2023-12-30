New Year's Eve is knocking, but if you're done with the whole popping bottles scene, we feel you. Forget the crowded bars and opt for a cosy couch vibe. We've got the ultimate list of 10 movies to vibe with as you bid adieu to the old and welcome the new year 2024. Check out the list of movies you can binge-watch from the comfort of your home! Best Christmas Movies: From Home Alone to It's a Wonderful Life, 5 Holiday Films You Must Watch This Christmas 2023 Season.

1. When Harry Met Sally

Prepare for all the feels as Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan redefine friendship goals and hit you right in the heart. Their love story peaks at a New Year's Eve party, and trust us, it's all the romantic vibes you need while the ball drops.

When Harry Met Sally Trailer

2. Now You See Me 2

Magic, heists, and a killer ensemble – ditch the fast cars and capes for this epic New Year's Eve adventure in London. In Now You See Me 2, they steal from the rich, give to the poor, and sprinkle some magic dust along the way. Abracadabra, baby!

Now You See Me 2 Trailer

3. The Godfather Part II

If you're a fan of the mafia vibe, Al Pacino's got it down. Trade the midnight peck for the "kiss of death" in this cinematic masterpiece. Whether you're in a serious mood or aiming to impress your significant other, this one's a cinematic classic.

The Godfather Part II Trailer

4. Four Rooms

Buckle up for a wild ride as a bellhop navigates through four rooms, each with its own crazy story. Directed by legends like Rodriguez and Tarantino, it's a bit all over the place, but hey, it's New Year’s Eve – chaos is part of the fun!

Four Rooms Trailer

5. Carol

For a serious dose of romance set in the '50s, Carol is the drama that delivers. Therese Belivet and Carol embark on a whirlwind romance with massive consequences. The first kiss on New Year's Eve? Yep, you guessed it right! How To Wish 'Happy New Year' in Different Languages?

Carol Trailer

6. Boogie Nights

This one is a curveball for a New Year’s Eve movie, but Mark Wahlberg takes us through a pivotal scene in the adult industry. A depressing New Year's get-together? Check. It's a bit heavy, but it's cinema gold.

Boogie Nights Trailer

7. New Year's Eve

Love Actually vibes, anyone? This cute flick weaves interconnected love stories, capturing the essence of the holiday. It's a feel-good watch, and the title is spot-on for the occasion.

New Year's Eve Trailer

8. Sex and the City: The Movie

It's not just about romantic love – friendship takes the stage too. Dive into the adult world with a dramatic look at the film industry, kicking off with an intense New Year's Eve party. Carrie and the gang always deliver the drama!

Sex and the City: The Movie Trailer

9. Eat Pray Love

Okay, it's not a New Year movie, but running off to Europe, indulging in amazing food, and falling in love? That's basically the dream. Plus, Julia Roberts is queen – need we say more?

Eat Pray Love Trailer

10. High School Musical

Because who can resist a sing-along with Troy and Gabriella? Head to Disney+ and make this New Year’s Eve unforgettable with the magic that is High School Musical. They meet and sing for the first time at a New Year's Eve party – talk about a musical moment to remember!

High School Musical Trailer

So, grab your popcorn, hit play, and let these movies be the soundtrack to your New Year's Eve chill sesh. Cheers to new beginnings and epic movie marathons!

