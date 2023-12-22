New Year is a special time that people around the world look forward to with excitement every year. It marks the beginning of a fresh chapter in our lives and brings a sense of hope. As the current year comes to an end, many of us eagerly await the arrival of the New Year, filled with dreams, resolutions, and new opportunities. On New Year's Eve and the following day, people around the world engage in a beautiful tradition of wishing their loved ones and making resolutions for the coming year. People also exchange warm wishes and greetings with friends, family, and acquaintances, wishing each other good luck, happiness, and success in the New Year. In this article, we bring to you the numerous ways in which people wish Happy New Year in different languages! Lucky Fruits for New Year 2024: Fruits in Feng Shui Will Attract Good Luck, Health and Prosperity in Your Favour in the Coming Year.

If you are looking online for Happy New Year 2024 wishes, Happy New Year 2024 greetings, and Happy New Year 2024 messages, we’ve got you covered! You can check these Happy New Year 2024 wishes in Hindi, Happy New Year 2024 messages in Marathi, Happy New Year 2024 in English, Happy New Year 2024 wishes in Spanish, Arabic, Japanese, French and many more.

English: Happy New Year

Spanish: ¡Feliz Año Nuevo

French: Bonne année!

German: Frohes neues Jahr

Italian: Felice anno nuovo

Portuguese: Feliz Ano Novo

Russian: С новым годом! (S novym godom!)

Japanese: 明けましておめでとうございます (Akemashite omedetō gozaimasu)

Chinese (Mandarin): 新年快乐 (Xīnnián kuàilè)

Korean: 새해 복 많이 받으세요 (Saehae bok mani badeuseyo)

Arabic: سنة جديدة سعيدة (Sanaa jadida sa'eeda)

Hindi: नया साल मुबारक हो (Naya saal mubarak ho)

Dutch: Gelukkig nieuwjaar!

Swedish: Gott nytt år!

Greek: Καλή χρονιά! (Kalí chroniá!)

Turkish: Mutlu Yıllar!

Polish: Szczęśliwego Nowego Roku!

Vietnamese: Chúc mừng năm mới!

Thai: สวัสดีปีใหม่ (Sawasdee pimai)

Hebrew: שנה טובה (Shana tova)

In India, people wish their loved ones in their regional languages. Here’s how they say Happy New Year!

Bengali: শুভ নববর্ষ (Shubho Noboborsho)

Telugu: నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు (Nootana samvatsara shubhakankshalu)

Tamil: புத்தாண்டு வாழ்த்துக்கள் (Puthandu vaazhthukkal)

Kannada: ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು (Hosa varshada hardhika shubhashayagalu)

Marathi: नवीन वर्षाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा (Navin varshachya hardik shubhechha)

Malayalam: ഹാപ്പി ന്യൂ ഇയർ (Happy New Year - commonly used in English)

Gujarati: સાલ મુબારક (Saal Mubarak)

Punjabi: ਨਵਾਂ ਸਾਲ ਮੁਬਾਰਕ ਹੋਵੇ (Nava saal mubarak hove)

Odia: ନବ ବର୍ଷ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ (Nababarsha abhinandan)

Whether it's through spoken words, cards, or messages, these heartfelt wishes convey positivity and the desire for a prosperous and joyful year ahead. This tradition of wishing and sharing hopes for a better future on New Year's Eve reflects the universal desire for happiness, fulfillment, and prosperity in the coming year.

