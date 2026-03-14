Who Holds the Title for Most Oscar Wins in History?

Mumbai, March 14: As the film industry prepares for the 98th Academy Awards this Sunday, March 15, 2026, the spotlight is once again shining on the legendary figures who have defined the record books of the Oscars. Since the first ceremony in 1929, thousands of golden statuettes have been awarded, yet a select group of filmmakers and performers continues to hold titles that remain untouched decades later. The conversation regarding the most decorated individuals in history remains dominated by animation pioneer Walt Disney, who holds the absolute record with 26 Academy Awards (22 competitive and 4 honorary) out of a staggering 59 nominations.

This year’s ceremony, hosted by Conan O'Brien at the Dolby Theatre, could see these historic tallies challenged. The horror-drama Sinners enters the night with a record-breaking 16 nominations, the most for any single film in history, surpassing the 14-nomination tie previously held by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land. If Sinners sweeps at least 12 of its categories, it will break the all-time record for most wins by a single movie, currently a three-way tie at 11 wins held by Ben-Hur (1959), Titanic (1997), and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003). Who is Hosting the Oscars 2026?

The All-Time Leaders: Disney and Hepburn

In the history of the Academy, no individual has come close to the legacy of Walt Disney. Beyond his 26 total wins, he holds the record for the most Oscars won in a single night, taking home four trophies in 1954. This feat was only recently matched by filmmaker Sean Baker in 2025.

In the acting categories, the "reign" of Katharine Hepburn remains supreme. With four Best Actress Oscars for films including Morning Glory (1933) and On Golden Pond (1981), she is the only performer to reach that milestone. While Meryl Streep holds the record for the most acting nominations at 21, she currently has three wins, tying her with legends like Daniel Day-Lewis, Jack Nicholson, and Frances McDormand. Who Will Win the Oscars?

Directing and Craft Records

The record for the most Best Director wins belongs to John Ford, who won four times between 1935 and 1952. Interestingly, Ford won these for classics like The Grapes of Wrath, yet he famously never won for his most iconic Westerns.

In the technical and craft fields, Edith Head remains the most decorated woman in Oscar history. As a costume designer, she won eight Academy Awards from 35 nominations, setting a standard for Hollywood glamour that lasted for decades. Among living individuals, visual effects supervisor Dennis Muren holds the record with nine Oscars, while composer Alan Menken follows closely with eight.

The Academy Award, officially known as the "Academy Award of Merit," was first presented in 1929. While the design of the 13.5-inch tall gold-plated bronze statue has remained largely consistent, the categories have evolved. This year marks a significant change as the Academy introduces its first-ever Oscar for Best Casting, recognizing the professionals responsible for the "perfect alchemy" of a film's ensemble.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 11:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).