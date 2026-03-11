As the 98th Academy Awards approach this Sunday, March 15, Chloe Zhao’s historical drama Hamnet has emerged as a central figure in the awards season conversation. After securing eight nominations and a Best Motion Picture (Drama) win at the Golden Globes, the film has solidified its status as a critical and commercial success. Based on Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel, the production offers a fictionalised, intimate look at the family life of William Shakespeare, centring on the tragic loss that inspired his greatest stage work. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: ‘Sentimental Value’, ‘Hamnet’, ‘Sirat’, ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ Lead Award-Winning Line-Up in Mumbai.

‘Hamnet’ Cast

The film is anchored by Jessie Buckley, who portrays Shakespeare’s wife, Agnes (historically known as Anne Hathaway). Buckley has swept the precursor awards this season, winning Best Actress at the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes.

Opposite her, Paul Mescal plays a young William Shakespeare, capturing his transition from a struggling Latin tutor to a burgeoning London playwright. The supporting cast includes Emily Watson as Mary Shakespeare, Joe Alwyn as Bartholomew Hathaway, and Jacobi Jupe in the titular role of Hamnet.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Hamnet’:

‘Hamnet’ Plot

Set in 1580s England, Hamnet reimagines the domestic life of the world’s most famous playwright. The narrative focuses on the deep bond between Agnes and William, which is pushed to its limits when their 11-year-old son, Hamnet, falls victim to the bubonic plague.

The story tracks the divergent ways the couple processes their grief: Agnes through her connection to the land and medicinal healing, and William through his immersive writing. The film’s final act explores how this personal tragedy serves as the emotional foundation for the creation of his masterpiece, Hamlet.

‘Hamnet’ Production and Creative Vision

Director Chloé Zhao, who won an Oscar for Nomadland, co-wrote the screenplay with author Maggie O’Farrell. Produced by Neal Street Productions, Amblin Entertainment, and Hera Pictures, the film was shot with a focus on naturalism and period authenticity.

The production had a reported budget of USD 35 million and has already grossed nearly USD 96 million worldwide. Zhao’s signature "mind-body" approach to directing was reportedly a staple on set, with the crew engaging in communal rituals to establish the film’s atmospheric, grounded tone.

‘Hamnet’ Censor Details

In the United States, the Motion Picture Association (MPA) has rated Hamnet PG-13 for some strong language and thematic elements involving death and grief. Internationally, the film has generally received a 12A or 16+ certificate, reflecting its status as a psychological drama that handles sensitive subject matter with maturity.

‘Hamnet’ Oscar 2026 Nominations

Heading into the March 15 ceremony, Hamnet is competing in eight categories. If Zhao wins for Best Director, she will become the first woman in history to win the award twice.

The film's nominations include:

Best Picture

Best Director (Chloe Zhao)

Best Actress (Jessie Buckley)

Best Adapted Screenplay (Chloe Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell)

Best Original Score (Max Richter)

Best Costume Design (Malgosia Turzanska)

Best Production Design (Fiona Crombie & Alice Felton)

Best Casting (Nina Gold) ‘Sinners’: All You Need To Know About Michael B Jordan’s Oscar-Nominated Horror Action Film.

Where to Watch ‘Hamnet’ Online

For those looking to catch up before the ceremony, Hamnet made its streaming debut on March 6, 2026. It is currently available to stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States. The film is also available for digital rental or purchase on platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).