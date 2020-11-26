Actor Dwayne Johnson on Thursday shared the first look of actor Joseph Lee Anderson who will play the role of his late father Rocky Johnson from the sets of NBC TV series 'Young Rock'. The former pro-wrestler posted the picture on his Instagram in which Joseph Lee Anderson can be seen portraying Dwayne's father Rocky Johnson in the wrestling ring on the NBC shows set. Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson’s Comedy Series at NBC Sets Main Cast

"Young Rock is a show that explores my insanely wild childhood and all the many lessons life has thrown at me and my family along the way," wrote the actor in his Instagram post. Dwayne took a trip down his memory lane and wrote in the post how he never got a chance to say goodbye to his father Rocky Johnson, who suddenly passed away earlier this year on January 15. The Scorpion King Reboot in Works at Universal Pictures; Dwayne Johnson to Produce the Film but Won’t Reprise His Lead Role

"Seeing this image of actor, @officialjosephleeanderson playing my dad, Rocky Johnson (RIP Soulman) really sat me down," wrote The Rock along with the first look shared by him on his Instagram post. According to Deadline, the upcoming NBC TV show 'Young Rock' has started its production in Australia.