Actor Kartik Aaryan kickstarted his Monday with a bike ride during the shoot of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen standing in front of a bike. Janhvi Kapoor on Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan Took on Role Most Actors Would Shy From.

"Lets go for a morning ride #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #Shoot," Kartik wrote as caption. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror comedy also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. It is all set to hit the theatres on November 19. Dhamaka Teaser: Kartik Aaryan Is All Set To Reveal The Truth, Movie To Release On Netflix (Watch Video).

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Post Below:

The Anees Bazmee directorial follows the 2007 horror comedy hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel.

