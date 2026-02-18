Actor Kartik Aaryan is set to collaborate once again with production powerhouse T-Series for the upcoming aviation drama Captain India. The project, which has been in development for several years, has gained significant momentum with the official onboarding of acclaimed director Shimit Amin. Known for his work on the cult classic Chak De! India, Amin’s involvement marks his return to the director’s chair after a long hiatus. Prashant Narayanan Calls Kartik Aaryan ‘One of the Most Terrible Actors’, Says Luck Plays Big Role in His Success (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan, T-Series Join Hands for ‘Captain India’

The film marks yet another chapter in the successful partnership between Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The duo has previously delivered box-office hits such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and the record-breaking Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, T-Series decided to join the project after recognising the commercial and creative potential of the script. A source told the publication, “T-Series has also joined as a producer, as they saw potential in the story, Kartik's casting, and Shimit Amin's association as the director.”

Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Production Timeline and Locations

Captain India is inspired by real-life events and will feature Aaryan in the role of an Air Force pilot. The narrative reportedly centres on one of India’s most successful rescue missions from a war-torn region.

Pre-production is already in an advanced stage. The creative team has completed location scouting in Morocco, which will serve as a primary filming destination alongside various locations in India. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

Shimit Amin’s Directorial Return

One of the most talked-about aspects of the project is the return of Shimit Amin. Having directed industry benchmarks like Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Chak De! India (2007), and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), Amin is widely respected for his meticulous storytelling.

Originally announced in 2021 with director Hansal Mehta, the project underwent a leadership change during its development phase. The current collaboration between Aaryan and Amin is said to have followed a year of discussions and script refinement to ensure a "tight screenplay" for the high-stakes drama.

Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Projects

Kartik Aaryan’s current slate remains busy as he balances multiple high-profile projects. The actor is currently filming for Naagzilla and has a romantic musical directed by Anurag Basu scheduled for later this year. Viral Video Shows Kartik Aaryan at ‘Pride Parade’ in Delhi - Here’s What Really Happened (Watch).

Captain India is expected to be a major theatrical release in the first half of 2027, positioning it as one of the most anticipated films in Aaryan’s career as he ventures further into the action-drama genre.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bollywood Hungama), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).