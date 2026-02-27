After years of development and casting changes, Dharma Productions has reportedly finalised its leading lady for the highly anticipated sequel, Dostana 2. Former Miss India World Sini Shetty is set to make her Bollywood debut, joining Vikrant Massey and Lakshya in the lead roles. The film, which has been reimagined as a digital feature for Amazon Prime Video, is expected to begin production in the third quarter of 2026. ‘Dostana 2’: Vikrant Massey CONFIRMS Replacing Kartik Aryan in Karan Johar’s Much-Awaited Sequel, THIS ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Star Joins As the Other Lead!.

Sini Shetty Joins ‘Dostana 2’ Cast

Sini Shetty's casting marks a significant milestone for the project, which has faced multiple delays since its original announcement in 2019. Industry sources indicate that the filmmakers evaluated several contenders before selecting Shetty.

By casting a beauty pageant winner, the franchise appears to be honouring its own legacy; the original 2008 Dostana starred Priyanka Chopra, who had also previously won the Miss World title.

The film will be directed by Advait Chandan, known for his work on Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha. Unlike the first film, this sequel reportedly centres on two siblings who find themselves competing for the affection of the same man, promising a blend of modern romance and comedic chaos.

Who is Sini Shetty?

Sini Sadanand Shetty rose to national prominence when she was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022. She later represented India at the 71st Miss World pageant held in Mumbai in 2024, where she placed in the top eight.

Born in Mumbai with family roots in Karnataka, the 24-year-old has often expressed a long-standing aspiration to enter the film industry. Dostana 2 will serve as her first major acting venture under a high-profile production banner.

Early Career and Background

Beyond the world of pageantry, Shetty holds a strong academic and artistic background. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from S.K. Somaiya College in Mumbai and has been pursuing a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) professional course.

Sini Shetty is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, having started her training at the age of four and completing her Arangetram (debut stage performance) at 14. Before her full-time transition into the entertainment industry, she worked as a product executive and has been active as a model and content creator.

Reviving the ‘Dostana’ Franchise

The road to Dostana 2 has been complex. The project originally featured Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, but was put on hold in 2021 following creative differences. ‘Captain India’: T-Series Continues To Support Kartik Aaryan With New Film, Helmed by ‘Chak De India’ Director Shimit Amin.

In its current iteration, Vikrant Massey takes the lead, marking his first collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Massey recently confirmed his involvement, noting that the film would feature a more "stylish" and "glamorous" presentation than his previous roles.

