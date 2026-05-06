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While fans noted their absence from the 2026 Met Gala red carpet, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas continued to dominate social media trends this week. Jonas shared a viral "get-ready-with-me" throwback video from the couple's 2026 Golden Globes appearance, highlighting their off-carpet chemistry with a nostalgic cinematic twist. Priyanka Chopra ‘Citadel 2’ Screening Look: Actress Stuns in Sheer Black Lace at Los Angeles Event (View Posts)

Nick Jonas Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Nick Jonas Shares Viral Priyanka Chopra Reel

In the Instagram reel, Jonas used the iconic dialogue from the 2001 film The Princess Diaries, "Princess, look out the window, and welcome to Genovia." The clip shows Priyanka standing by a hotel window in her sapphire blue off-the-shoulder tiered Dior gown, looking out at the city skyline before the couple headed to the awards ceremony. Fans quickly flooded the comments, with many crowning the actress "the Queen of Genovia" and praising the couple's consistent "high-fashion date night" energy.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Skip Met Gala 2026

The decision by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas to skip the Met Gala 2026 sparked nostalgia among fans, given the couple’s memorable history with fashion’s biggest night. Their Met Gala journey began in 2017 when they made their first public appearance together as “friends,” both dressed in Ralph Lauren, a moment that later became iconic among fans. In 2025, the couple once again grabbed attention with coordinated retro-inspired monochrome outfits for the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme. Their absence from this year’s “Costume Art” edition left many social media users reminiscing about their past red-carpet appearances and signature couple style moments. OTT Releases This Week: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas ‘Citadel’ Season 2 to Crime Thriller ‘The Chestnut Man’ Season 2 and ‘Dacoit’, Here’s What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video and More.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Returns in ‘Citadel 2’

The throwback post coincides with a busy professional week for the couple. As of May 6, 2026, the highly anticipated second season of Citadel has officially began streaming, featuring Priyanka’s return as elite spy Nadia Sinh. Priyanka is also currently preparing for her next major cinematic project, Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film is slated for a 2027 release and is expected to be one of the biggest international collaborations of her career. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas is set to lead an untitled romantic comedy directed by Ari Sandel. The plot follows a bachelor whose life is upended when he inherits his cousin's infant child, only to find himself at odds and eventually in love with the child’s godmother.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Nick Jonas' Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).