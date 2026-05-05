BLACKPINK at Met Gala 2026: Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé Make Historic Full-Group Appearance in New York (Views Posts)

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In a historic moment for the global music and fashion industries, all four members of BLACKPINK—Lisa, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo attended the 2026 Met Gala on Monday, May 4. While the group has previously been represented by individual members, 2026 marks the first time the entire quartet graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art during the same evening, each representing their respective luxury house partners under the theme "Costume Art." Manish Malhotra at Met Gala 2026: Designer Honours Mumbai Artisans With Hand-Signed Couture Cape Look (View Post)

Rosé's Met Gala 2026 Look:

(Photo Credit: AP)

Lisa Joins Met Host Committee

Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) made history as the first K-pop artist to be appointed to the Met Gala Host Committee, joining an elite circle that included Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat and Sam Smith. Her ensemble, a dramatic sculptural white couture piece, was one of the night’s most avant-garde interpretations of the "Fashion is Art" dress code. The outfit featured 3D-printed sculptural arms that appeared to hold up her veiled gown. "I’m just so happy to showcase myself in an art form like this," she told reporters, while also confirming her upcoming solo residency in Las Vegas is officially sold out.

Lisa's Met Gala 2026 Look:

(Photo Credit: AP)

Jisoo’s Dior Look Stuns

Marking her first-ever Met Gala appearance, Jisoo arrived in a custom Dior gown designed by Jonathan Anderson. The strapless, backless column dress was inspired by Impressionist art, specifically the works of Claude Monet. The garment featured intricate floral embroidery that mimicked brushstrokes, effectively turning the singer into a "living canvas." "It’s my first Met Gala. I’m so excited and a little nervous too," Jisoo shared during the livestream. "We’re trying the flowers... It’s so exciting."

Jisoo's Met Gala 2026 Look:

(Photo Credit: AP)

Jennie’s Chanel Look Goes Viral

Jennie made her fourth consecutive appearance at the gala, wearing a shimmering silver-blue Chanel gown. The dress was a technical marvel, featuring 15,000 sequined leaves that took over 540 hours to embroider. "I feel like a mosaic artwork come alive," Jennie remarked. The look, styled with Chanel High Jewellery, maintained her long-standing legacy as a "human Chanel" while embracing the evening's focus on experimental textures.

Jennie's Met Gala 2026 Look:

(Photo Credit: AP)

Rosé Stuns in Saint Laurent

Rosé represented Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, staying true to her signature minimalist aesthetic in a floor-length black gown featuring a thigh-high slit. The standout detail was a giant, diamond-encrusted bird motif brooch, which she explained symbolised the "Fashion is Art" theme. Styled by Law Roach, her look combined timeless elegance with the sculptural requirements of the 2026 exhibition. Karan Johar Debuts at Met Gala 2026: Filmmaker Honours Raja Ravi Varma in Custom Manish Malhotra Art Piece (View Post)

BLACKPINK Dominate Met Gala 2026

The simultaneous presence of all four members underscored BLACKPINK's transition from pop idols to individual global style icons. While they arrived separately to highlight their solo brands and independent creative directions, their collective impact dominated social media conversations throughout the night. The event was co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams and was streamed globally to millions of viewers, including fans in India who tuned in early Tuesday morning via Vogue’s official channels.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).