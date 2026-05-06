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While global stars like BLACKPINK and Nicole Kidman embraced high-glam couture at the 2026 Met Gala, 26-year-old Indian model Bhavitha Mandava sparked the night's biggest controversy with an outfit that appeared to be a simple denim shirt and jeans. The NYU Tandon graduate, who recently made history as the first Indian model to open a Chanel runway show, faced a wave of social media backlash for her "lackadaisical" debut. However, a closer look at the craftsmanship reveals that her "streetwear" was anything but ordinary. Met Gala 2026: Blake Lively Makes Striking Appearance in Pink and Lavender Versace Gown Hours After Settling Justin Baldoni Dispute (Watch Video)

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The 'Denim' Illusion

Dressed by Chanel for the "Fashion is Art" theme, Mandava’s look was a masterclass in trompe l'oeil (optical illusion). While netizens trolled the model for wearing "everyday clothes" to the world’s most prestigious red carpet, fashion insiders pointed out a crucial detail: the outfit was not made of denim. The "jeans" were actually hand-painted silk muslin, meticulously printed to mimic the texture, fading, and stitching of denim. This choice was a direct reference to Mandava's own "Cinderella story." A year ago, she was discovered by a Chanel executive while waiting for a New York City subway; she later opened the brand's show on that very same platform wearing a denim ensemble.

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Viral Debate Erupts Over Met Gala Look

Despite the technical artistry, the look triggered a social media meltdown. Critics argued that the choice was "underwhelming" and "disrespectful" to the event's prestige, especially when compared to fellow Chanel ambassador Nicole Kidman, who wore a quintessential, voluminous couture gown. A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) noted, "Bhavitha’s story is moving, but the brand’s intention feels wrong for this stage." Supporters, however, argued that Mandava’s choice perfectly encapsulated the "Fashion is Art" theme by challenging the audience's perception of value and material. BLACKPINK at Met Gala 2026: Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé Make Historic Full-Group Appearance in New York (Views Posts)

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2026 Met Gala Look Blurs Couture and Streetwear

By bringing the "subway" to the Met Gala, Mandava and Chanel blurred the lines between streetwear and high couture. While the look remains the most divisive of the 2026 gala, it successfully ignited a conversation on what defines "red carpet appropriate" in an era where fashion is increasingly leaning toward conceptual art. As of May 6, 2026, neither Chanel nor Mandava has officially responded to the "denim-gate" controversy, letting the craftsmanship of the silk-denim speak for itself.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Chanel, Bhavitha Mandava’s Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).