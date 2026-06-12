FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Mexico and South Korea Kick Off Group A with Wins

The FIFA World Cup 2026, a groundbreaking tournament spanning three host nations, the United States, Canada, and Mexico, officially kicked off on Thursday, June 11, 2026, ushering in a new era for global football. This edition is the first to feature an expanded format of 48 teams, divided into 12 groups of four, promising more matches and heightened drama as nations vie for a spot in the newly introduced Round of 32. As of Friday, June 12, 2026, the initial matches of Group A have concluded, setting the first benchmarks in the race for qualification. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 13): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Group A Standings: Mexico and South Korea Start Strong

Group A has already witnessed thrilling action, with both Mexico and South Korea registering vital wins to position themselves at the top of the standings. Co-hosts Mexico opened their campaign with a dominant 2-0 victory over South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11, with Julián Quiñones netting in the ninth minute and Raúl Jiménez adding another goal. Following this, South Korea edged out Czechia with a 2-1 win at the Guadalajara Stadium on June 12, securing three crucial points. These results leave Czechia and South Africa yet to register points in the tournament. Wilton Sampaio Goes Viral: Brazilian Referee's English Struggles, Three Red Cards, and 'RoboCop' Headset Dominate FIFA WC 2026 Opener Talk.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Points Table

Position Team Played Won Draw Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Mexico 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 South Korea 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 Czechia 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 South Africa 1 0 0 1 -2 0

While Group A has already seen some competitive clashes, the remaining groups are yet to commence their fixtures, with all teams eagerly anticipating their opening encounters. The road to the knockout stages promises to be exhilarating, with the top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, advancing to the Round of 32. With the tournament spanning 39 days and featuring 104 matches, football fans worldwide can look forward to an action-packed schedule. The early results in Group A underscore the competitive nature of the World Cup, with every point proving crucial in the quest for global glory.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).