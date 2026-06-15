Zee Issues Warning on Unauthorised FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming and Branding in India

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 officially underway, Zee Entertainment Enterprises has taken a firm stance against intellectual property infringement, issuing a strict compliance advisory to hotels, restaurants, and other commercial establishments across India. The directive, disseminated through its digital streaming platform ZEE5, unequivocally warns against the unauthorised use of FIFA's branding and content, as well as unapproved public screenings of matches. FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Germany, USA, Mexico Start Strong as Group Stages Heat Up.

Zee Entertainment secured the exclusive media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India on June 1, 2026, a landmark deal that also encompasses the 2030 World Cup, the 2027 Women's World Cup, and 39 other FIFA tournaments until 2034. This acquisition positioned Zee as the sole authorised broadcaster, ending months of speculation regarding the tournament's availability in one of football's crucial growth markets.

Protecting FIFA's Intellectual Property

The advisory explicitly states that terms such as “FIFA”, “World Cup 2026”, official logos, mascots, and associated marks are protected intellectual property owned by FIFA. Any unauthorised usage, reproduction, or commercial display of these assets, whether in advertising, promotional materials, or venue communications, is strictly prohibited. Businesses are cautioned that even indirect usage in marketing or on-premise branding could lead to significant legal consequences, including penalties and the suspension of services. Unite8 Sports Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV: Where to Watch Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 On DTH.

Authorised Live Streaming and Broadcast Channels

Commercial establishments are mandated to ensure that all public screenings of FIFA World Cup matches are carried out exclusively through authorised platforms. In India, ZEE5 holds the exclusive digital streaming rights for all 104 matches. Television coverage is available across Zee's newly launched Unite8 Sports channels, specifically Unite8 Sports 1 and 1 HD for Hindi commentary, and Unite8 Sports 2 and 2 HD for English commentary. ZEE5 Subscription Plans for FIFA World Cup 2026.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off on June 11, 2026, with co-host Mexico defeating South Africa 2-0 in the opening match at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The tournament, expanded to feature 48 teams, will run until July 19, 2026, culminating in the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. A significant challenge for Indian viewers is the considerable time difference (10-12 hours) between the host cities and India, meaning many matches will be played at odd hours. Only 14 of the 104 games are scheduled to begin before midnight IST, with the final set for 12:30 AM IST on July 20.

This advisory underscores Zee's robust strategy to safeguard its broadcasting rights and FIFA's brand integrity in a market where football's popularity continues to surge, ensuring that the excitement of the World Cup is enjoyed legitimately by all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).