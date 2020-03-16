Manjha: Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar's Chemistry is Just Adorable in The New Music Video

Ayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar's Manjha Music Video Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actors Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar have featured in a music video, titled "Manjha". The romantic song, which is sung by Vishal Mishra, is already out on YouTube. Its video was shot in Delhi. "It's been such an amazing journey filming the song. It really touches the soul and I hope people like our song.

The whole team is so talented that I was always confident about 'Manjha' and working with Saiee has been a great experience," Aayush said.

Manjha Music Video

Meanwhile, Aayush will next be seen in the Hindi remake of a popular Marathi film - "Mulshi Pattern" in which he plays the role of a dreaded gangster.