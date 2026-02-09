Gurugram, February 9: Following the lead of neighboring Uttar Pradesh, the Haryana government has officially imposed a comprehensive ban on the manufacturing, sale, and use of "Chinese manjha" and other synthetic kite strings. The decision, aimed at preventing fatal accidents involving humans and birds, comes as authorities intensify efforts to curb the use of glass-coated nylon or plastic threads that pose significant public safety risks.

The state’s Environment, Forests, and Wildlife Department issued the notification prohibiting any form of kite-flying thread made from nylon or other synthetic materials. Per the new regulations, residents are permitted to fly kites only using traditional cotton thread, provided it is free from sharp substances like glass or metal powder. Chinese Manja Claims Another Life in Telangana: 5-Year-Old Girl Killed in Hyderabad While Riding Motorcycle With Father and Sister.

Under the new directives, district administrations across Haryana have been authorised to conduct raids on shops and warehouses suspected of stocking the illegal strings. Local police have already begun monitoring markets, with officials warning that violators will face strict legal action under the Indian Justice Code (BNS) and environmental protection laws.

The ban includes a total prohibition on the storage, purchase, and import of these lethal strings. Authorities have emphasized that "Chinese manjha," which is often domestically produced despite its name, is particularly dangerous due to its non-biodegradable nature and its ability to conduct electricity, leading to power outages and fatal shocks. Karnataka Tragedy: 48-Year-Old Dies After Throat Slit by Banned ‘Chinese Manjha’ in Bidar, Makes Heartbreaking Final Call to Daughter Before Passing Away.

The move follows a series of tragic incidents across North India where commuters, particularly motorcyclists, suffered severe injuries or death due to dangling kite strings slitting their throats. Beyond the human cost, animal welfare groups have long campaigned for the ban, citing the thousands of birds that are maimed or killed annually by the razor-sharp threads.

"This is a necessary step to safeguard the environment and protect lives," a government spokesperson stated. "Traditional cotton thread serves the purpose of the sport without turning it into a hazard for others."

Haryana’s decision aligns with a broader regional effort to eradicate the use of synthetic manjha. Similar bans are already in effect in Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, where the state governments have recently renewed their focus on implementing the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) standing orders against synthetic strings.

Residents are encouraged to report the sale of banned manjha to local police stations. Meanwhile, awareness campaigns are being organized in schools and community centers to educate the youth on the dangers of using synthetic threads for kite flying.

