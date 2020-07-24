Singer Maren Morris is completely against mommy shamers. Morris recently made headlines when a section of social media users criticised her for posting a picture in a low-cut top. Now, in a chat show, she opened up on the criticism, slamming trollers, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "I would just have to say to anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother, it obviously comes from deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticise someone else that's brand new at this. Mom-to-Be Katy Perry Wants Jennifer Aniston to be Her Baby Girl’s Godmother?

We all feel like we suck in the beginning anyways," she explained. Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd became proud parents to their son Hayes in March this year. Also, the singer has decided to be a little more private about her son on social media.

"It's been so fun sharing photos of him, but I feel like I can take someone saying my music sucks, or I'm ruining country music, but for some reason the 'mother card', I just can't emotionally handle right now. So I'm just going to protect myself and him from it," she added.

