Just like love has no shape or size, similarly, sexual orientation doesn't have any specific boundaries. It can be anything or anyone, depending on the individual. Many people don't understand the meaning of sexuality and sexual orientation. One can be straight, gay, lesbian, non-binary, binary, genderqueer, demi-sexual, or pansexual. This must be more widely understood, discussed, and accepted because love and acceptance are always crucial.

Coming out from the closet, can be a big challenge and accepting the nature of it is even more. Not just commoners, but even celebrities too have opened up about their sexuality and sexual orientation. Now, UK singer and television personality Tulisa has revealed that she identifies as "demisexual". The revelation happened during a discussion about her personal life in an episode of 'I'm A Celebrity' on Tuesday. Tulisa, a former 'X Factor' judge, who flew to Australia to compete in the series. The 36-year-old shared she is a demisexual and enjoys her own company.

"Even though I've been on there, I've never gone on an actual date with anyone on there. I'm proper guarded," Tulisa said about avoiding dating apps. "I feel like I'm demisexual, I need to have a really close emotional bond with someone... I need actual depth. I'm a slow, slow burner," she added. "This is my temple, you cannot enter!" Talking about relationship, Tulisa said, "I actually do enjoy being single, I enjoy being on my own." Symbiosexuality vs Threesome, Are They Same? As Symbiosexuals Gain New Momentum, Know How Is It Different From Existing Polyamorous Relationship Dynamics.

Apart from UK Singer Tulisa, here are a few celebrities who opened up about their sexuality.

Sophia Bush

Actress Sophia Bush

Reneé Rapp

Reneé Rapp, who initially came out as bisexual, later shared in early 2024 that she now identifies as a lesbian.

Actress Reneé Rapp

Bethany Antonia

Bethany Antonia, star of House of the Dragon, came out as a Lesbian in a powerful response to racist trolls.

Actress Bethany Antonia

Colin Grafton

Colin Grafton, a former US Olympic skater, has become a standout star on Dancing on Ice UK. He recently opened up about his sexuality, sharing a more personal side with his fans.

Colin Grafton

Maren Morris

Grammy-winning country singer Maren Morris recently came out as bisexual, sharing her truth with fans. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she captioned a slideshow of images from her sold-out concert in Phoenix, proudly stating, "Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+."

Singer Maren Morris

What Is Demisexual?

Demisexuality is a sexual orientation where an individual only experiences sexual attraction to someone once they have formed a deep emotional connection with that person. It emphasises the importance of emotional closeness in fostering sexual desire.

