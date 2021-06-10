A strategic step towards international partnerships, IN10 Media Network’s production arm, Juggernaut Productions, has joined hands with Nucleus Media Rights, a fast-growing UK-based television production and distribution company, and creator Brendan Foley, to bring to life the period drama mini-series, Mark Twain in India. Juggernaut Productions is the Indian development, production, and distribution partner for the project. IN10 Media Network Announces Independence Day Launch of the Much Awaited, All-New EPIC ON!

Mark Twain in India tells the story of the author, Mark Twain’s life-saving and life-changing tour to India in the midst of personal tragedy and ruin when all appeared lost. In a vast and remote subcontinent, he discovers his love for life through India’s history and humanity.

On the partnership, Mansi Darbar, VP - Corporate Strategy and Development at IN10 Media Network said, “The collaboration is a significant first step for IN10 Media’s Juggernaut Productions to bring forth its proven expertise to the international foray as we develop and produce the content, locally. We are glad to partner with Nucleus Media as it illustrates our commitment towards creating global content.”

Samar Khan, Chief Operating Officer of Juggernaut Productions said, “Creating content with inspiring concepts is what excites us, and we look forward to working together on the project. Mark Twain was a curious traveller and his stories have been a part of our growing up years. It will be exhilarating to exhibit India through his journey of the country that he undertook in what was a crucial juncture of world history”. OnePlus partners with IN10 Media Network to bring EPIC ON for OnePlus TV Users.

Khan will work closely with Foley and Nucleus on the project.

Prolific international writer Foley’s recent work includes Nordic Noir series Cold Courage for AMC+, Lionsgate, Viaplay and Britbox; The Man Who Died, currently in production in Finland for streamer ELISA; showrunner for crime series Body of Water for ZDFE, Nucleus, 3zero2; Sherlock’s Daughter for Starlings, Mediawan and StoryFirst; and Ghostwalk for Blue Ant and Canada’s T+E channel. Past work includes TV with NBC, Viaplay, BBC, CBC and Croton China, plus features for Sony and Lionsgate and books including bestseller Under the Wire for Random House.

Foley said that: “It's wonderful to work with such a well-known and well-loved character as Mark Twain, yet in such a little explored facet of his later life. Bankrupt and miserable, Twain rediscovered his love of life and of writing, as he explored India from mud huts to palaces, on an epic speaking tour."

Bruno Zarka, Chief Executive Officer of Nucleus Media Rights sees this collaboration as “an exciting development as we broaden our international connections. IN10 Media Networks-Juggernaut Productions shares our vision of a highly commercial series with wonderful production values and an all-star cast. We are confident that they can help deliver a series that will appeal to mainstream audiences everywhere.”

Nucleus expects to make further announcements shortly about finance and other partners for Mark Twain in India.

About Juggernaut Productions

Juggernaut Productions is a platform agnostic content hub specialising in ideas, development, world-class production and post-production, providing end-to-end solution to clients. Juggernaut Productions aims to create clutter-breaking TV series, binge-worthy web series, brand films, short form and VR content, digital and mobile audio content, short films and animated videos. www.juggernautproductions.com.

About IN10 Media Network

IN10 Media Network is a parent company to diverse businesses in the media and entertainment industry. With deeply entrenched roots in the creative community and a long association with premium content, the businesses in its folds—including EPIC, ShowBox, Filamchi, Gubbare, Ishara, EPIC ON, DocuBay, and Juggernaut Productions – covering every aspect of the content life-cycle across platforms. Led by entrepreneur Aditya Pittie, IN10 Media Network has its efforts focused on building world-class brands.

For more details, visit https://www.in10media.com/

About Nucleus Media Rights :

Operating as a wholly integrated studio from concept creation to production and distribution, based in London, developing, and producing original as well as based upon successful books, IPs. We cater to a global audience, adults (drama series), children, and family audiences (Animation TV Series and Features).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2021 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).