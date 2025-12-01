Fanatics, a DocuBay Original documentary, has created history by becoming the first Indian documentary to win Best Documentary Programme (OTT) at the prestigious 30th Asian Television Awards 2025 held in Indonesia. DocuBay, a leading platform for premium documentaries and part of The EPIC Company (formerly known as IN10 Media Network), continues to showcase bold, culturally rooted, and globally resonant factual storytelling with this milestone achievement. DocuBay's 'Fanatics' Documentary Explores the Culture of Loyal Fandoms Surrounding Allu Arjun, Kichcha Sudeep and Other South Stars.

Produced by Arpita Chatterjee under STUDIO 9 and directed by Aryan D Roy, Fanatics presents a gripping examination of the extreme devotion surrounding South Indian cinema. The documentary captures how actors are often revered like deities, and how fan loyalty, fuelled by emotion, pride, and sometimes rivalry, can escalate into real-life consequences. Through powerful personal stories, cultural insights, and rare perspectives, the documentary offers an unfiltered look at the psychology of fandom in a region where cinema is nothing less than a religion.

Featuring interviews with leading stars, including Allu Arjun and Kiccha Sudeep, the documentary sheds light on the profound influence of celebrity culture and the growing role of social media in strengthening both solidarity and conflict within fan communities. DocuBay’s Double Whammy: ‘Operation Maa’ Wins Best Documentary at MIFF 2025, ‘Fanatics’ Gets Nominated at WIFF 2025.

Alongside DocuBay’s strong presence, the category featured several powerful global contenders, including Bitter Sweet Ballad from iQiyi, Fengcheng Media, Beijing Yuanzhen Culture Co, and Two Smile Gate Picture Co (China); POLAR ALARM: How Our Carbon Footprint is Destroying Penguin Habitats by Jhost Studio and YouTube TVBS Channel (Taiwan); Life on the Millennia Old Grand Canal from Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation and JSTV (China); Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli by Applause Entertainment, Netflix, and Film Companion Studios (India); and Echoes of Life from China Global Television Network. Competing alongside these acclaimed titles, DocuBay stood out with three of its originals Kargil 1999: The Untold Story of Indian Air Force, The Dupatta Killer, and Fanatics earning nominations, marking a remarkable moment for the platform’s growing slate of impactful nonfiction storytelling.

The award was received by Mr Samar Khan, Chief Content Officer, DocuBay, and Ms Adita Jain, VP – Acquisition & Syndication, The EPIC Company, at the ceremony in Indonesia.

