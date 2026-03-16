Mumbai, March 16: As part of its ongoing evolution as a future-ready storytelling company, the EPIC Company today announced the launch of EPIC Studio, a next-generation creative studio that brings together the strengths, talent networks, and production capabilities of Juggernaut Productions and MovieVerse Studio under a single, dynamic banner. The new studio is creating a streamlined, scalable platform designed to deliver premium storytelling. IN10 Media Network Rebrands as The EPIC Company, Unveils Content Engine.

In line with this development, Vivek Krishnani will head the films business as the Chief Executive Officer, EPIC Studio (Films), while Samar Khan, will continue to oversee the OTT & Television vertical as the Chief Executive Officer, EPIC Studio (OTT & Television). Samar Khan will also continue in his role as Chief Content Officer across DocuBay and EPIC ON.

Commenting on the launch of EPIC Studio, Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, The EPIC Company, said, “EPIC Studio brings together our entire creative ecosystem, from theatrical films and OTT originals to television, digital-first formats, branded content, and many more under one unified studio vision. This is not just an integration of verticals, but the creation of a collaborative environment where writers, filmmakers, creators, and brand partners can seamlessly develop and scale stories across formats and screens. By aligning development, production, and distribution within a single structure, we are enabling ideas to move fluidly from concept to screen, without silos. As audience behaviour continues to evolve, EPIC Studio is designed to champion culturally resonant storytelling while building a sustainable, future ready creative ecosystem.”

Vivek Krishnani, Chief Executive Officer, EPIC Studio (Films), said, “We are building an audience-focused mainstream film studio committed to delivering fresh, engaging, and innovative stories for both theatrical & streaming platforms, and have expanded our presence into Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, and Malayalam cinema, in addition to the Hindi film market. Our ambition is to bring culturally resonant narratives to life that travel across geographies and leave a lasting impact. In today’s evolving content landscape, a studio has to do more than simply make films; it must nurture talent, invest in strong development, and build stories with long-term vision. At EPIC Studio, we are focused on creating a cinematic ecosystem rooted in disciplined greenlighting, thoughtful franchise building, nurturing meaningful creative partnerships, and developing a robust, diverse slate that balances creativity with commercial strength." MovieVerse Studios Strengthens Presence Across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with Telugu Feature Film 'Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi'.

Samar Khan, Chief Executive Officer, EPIC Studio (OTT & Television), added, ‘’This alignment allows us to approach storytelling with a unified studio mindset across EPIC Studio. We are no longer developing content in isolation for individual platforms; we are building IP under one creative umbrella, with scale and longevity in mind from inception. As audience viewing habits evolve, our focus is on format-driven innovation, sharper narratives, and stories that can grow across seasons, platforms, and geographies. This integrated structure gives us the ability to respond dynamically to audiences while staying anchored in strong, purposeful storytelling.”

EPIC Studio will operate as a focused, unified content and film production arm of The EPIC Company, committed to bring impactful stories to life while keeping audience preference at the core. This aligns with The EPIC Company’s broader vision of building a scalable, creator-led storytelling ecosystem.

About The EPIC Company

The EPIC Company (formerly IN10 Media Network) is the parent entity to a diverse range of media and entertainment businesses. With deep roots in India’s creative community and a longstanding commitment to premium storytelling, the company’s ecosystem spans the entire content lifecycle from creation to distribution. Led by entrepreneur Aditya Pittie, The EPIC Company is driven by a vision to build world-class brands that combine creative excellence with technological innovation. For more details, visit https://www.epiccompany.com/

About EPIC Studio

Formerly Juggernaut Productions and MovieVerse Studio, EPIC Studio is a platform-agnostic, audiencefirst content studio specialising in ideation, development, world-class production, and post-production. Offering end-to-end solutions. EPIC Studio creates clutter-breaking television series, binge-worthy web series, and mainstream films for theatrical and streaming platforms, along with brand films, short-form content, VR experiences, digital and mobile audio content, animation, and more driven by innovation, scale, and creative excellence. Driven by Vivek Krishnani, CEO – EPIC Studio (Films) and Samar Khan, CEO – EPIC Studio (OTT & TV). EPIC Studio is the unified content and film production arm of The EPIC Company, committed to bringing impactful stories to life while keeping audience preferences at the core.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (The EPIC Company). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).