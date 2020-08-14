Mumbai, 14th August 2020: Announced earlier this year, IN10 Media Network’s upgraded and reimagined OTT platform EPIC ON is set to go LIVE on 15th August 2020 with a new look, exciting brand proposition, and a future-ready vision for digital content consumption in the new decade.

“Content consumption in the next decade of digital streaming will be more than just about quality, variety, and language. It will also be about formats and preferences of mediums. The choice is not just what to make, but also whether to make it as a series, film, podcast, e-book, game and then to expand it in others. With this in mind, the new EPIC ON offers the brand proposition of Dekho | Suno | Khelo (Watch | Listen | Play) - Engage with your content in your preferred manner,” explained Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network; as he revealed the expansive thought behind the strategic shift in the platform’s offering.

Check Out The Promo:

The first to announce and execute a unique symbiosis of extant technologies, and push the boundaries of what an OTT platform can be, the app, built from scratch by an in-house tech team, will enable consumers to Watch, Listen, Play & Read content on one app! Also introducing, EPICOINS – a loyalty program that offers exciting rewards and experiences.

“Tech of the future will need to be adaptive as well as extremely responsive; extensive choice of content, and the correct partnerships to provide that, with mutually beneficial business models will be pivotal for standing out and convincing users to subscribe to the service,” said Sourjya Mohanty, Chief Operating Officer, EPIC ON; as he elaborated on the abundance of content choices available on EPIC ON - over 2000 hours of factual and fictional series, movies, documentaries, talks, etc., 5000 hours of inspiring and entertaining podcasts, 1000-plus casual multiplayer and interactive games, along with E-sports and over 1000 E-books for bibliophiles.

To build a large repository of diverse content, EPIC ON has partnered with leading players, including EP.Log, IVM, Aawaz, Whistling Woods International, and more. The new EPIC ON will continue to Live Stream the network’s linear channels: EPIC TV, ShowBox and Filamchi, and add more including the network’s upcoming channels. Select content across formats will also be available in English and Tamil.

Users will be able to access free content and premium library through multiple subscription plans – INR 59 for one month, INR 159 for 3 months, INR 299 for 6 months and INR 499 for a year. Users can stream EPIC ON across devices, create multiple user logins, download content to enjoy it on the go, and access the user interface in English, Hindi, and Tamil, with more regional languages available in the future.

EPIC ON is available worldwide on a range of platforms and devices including iOS/App Store, Android/Google Play, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, MI, OnePlus TV, Cloud TV, Foxxum.

