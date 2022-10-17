Life is too short to not do the things you have always wanted to do. Many of us are often lost in the world of procrastination, which may result in inaction and decision paralysis. But a few who don’t fear to take the plunge, get ahead of many others by just taking the required action and fulfilling all their interests. One such person who kept growing and learning while wearing different hats is Brian Distance.

Brian as an engineer

Talking about his early life, Brian always enjoyed doing theater and showcasing his artistic abilities. But like everyone else, he first decided to complete his education, in which he was equally interested. After proper research, Brian chose to do engineering, for which he attended Marquette University and later joined the position of a Public Health Engineer for the State of Maryland, USA. As a man full of curiosity and enthusiasm, Mr. Distance felt he had learned enough in engineering and should consider a different and more challenging path for his career.

Brian’s transition from engineering to law

Thereafter, Brian made a transition from the “black and white” world of civil and mechanical engineering to the nuanced and “shades of gray” world of law, which he perhaps found more liberating. He specialized in finance law as well as maritime and political law. After gaining considerable experience, Mr. Distance launched his own law firm that dealt in real estate and mortgage investment conduits. However, in a matter of eight years, Brian decided to shut it down, and this was when his life took a real career shift. I enjoyed the work, but after almost eight years, it came to a point where the nuts and bolts of running a law practice became too onerous. I found myself doing more managing than the actual work of being a lawyer, so I disbanded the firm in 2015 ”, says Distance.

From the classroom to the stage

Having led the lives of both an engineer and a lawyer, Brian was confident and audacious enough to get back to his childhood desire of becoming an actor. However, here as well, he started with the basics and attended a 2-year Professional Actor Training Program at William Esper Studio. Following completion, Brian appeared in a number of television shows and films, including FBI, NCIS: New Orleans, House of Cards, City on Hill, Billions, Bull, Blindspot, The Mysteries of Laura, and Green Book, a multi-Oscar and multi-Golden Globe-winning film.

Distance has mostly played the role of a cop and has often been portrayed as the "tough-yet-honest" law enforcement officer. At the same time, he has expressed the desire to do more scientific and legal roles, having been in these fields for the majority of his life. "With acting, like anything else, you have to be willing to do the work and know your process until you’re flawless at it." That's what makes a great actor”, says Brian.