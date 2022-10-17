The Iranian women have taken to the streets to protest death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iranian Morality Police. Several actresses too expressed solidarity and extended their support and Urvashi Rautela too joined the bandwagon. The actor shared a series of pictures on Instagram and mentioned in her post, “CHOPPED MY HAIR OFF ! cutting my hair in support of Iranian women and girls who have been killed in protests at the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iranian morality police & for all the girls.” Priyanka Chopra Comes Out in Support of Iranian Women Protesting the Death of Mahsa Amini, Says ‘I Stand With You’ (View Post).

Urvashi Rautela Extends Support to Iranian Women

