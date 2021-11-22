Hip-hop star DIVINE is all set to tour 14 cities for his concert showcase where he will share the stage with his frequent collaborators and rappers. Part of the #ReVibeTheNight campaign presented by Johnnie Walker and touted to be the biggest album promotion tour of the country so far, the Punya Paap Tour is expected to travel across cities like Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Udaipur, Goa, Mysore, Bangalore, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata and Shillong. Raja Kumari, DIVINE, Kaam Bhaari Bag Nominations for MTV Europe Music Awards Best India Act.

The tour will flag off from the last week of November 2021. The rapper recently secured the Best India Act honour at the prestigious MTV European Music Awards. Talking about the tour, DIVINE says, "My second album released right in the thick of the pandemic and I was unable to tour the length and breadth of the country as much as I would have liked to." Red Notice Song Bach Ke Rehna: Baadshah, Divine, Jonita Gandhi’s Promotional Track for Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds’ Netflix Film Is Unmissable (Watch Video).

He adds, "I enjoy getting up close and personal with my fans and thrive on the energy at my live performances. I've been waiting to fulfil the long-pending promise to my fans of a full-fledged tour and I'm grateful I can do it now, after almost two years. I am excited to deliver the live format experience of 'Punya Paap' before I dive head first onto my next album. Grab your tickets soon!"

The multi-platinum rapper will perform some of the widely popular radio mainstays from his 2020 released sophomore album such as 'Mirchi', '359AM', 'Satya', 'Mera Bhai' and 'Punya Paap'. The tour produced by SteppinOut by Dineout, Gully Gang Entertainment, Envision and Times Prime, will culminate in the last week of January 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2021 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).