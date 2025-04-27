April 27, 2025, Special Days: April 27, 2025, is a vibrant day filled with religious, cultural, and global observances. Malayattoor Perunnal and Malayattoor Feast are celebrated with great devotion in Kerala, while Divine Mercy Sunday is observed by Christians worldwide. World Design Day honours the impact of design on society, and Darsha Amavasya and Vaishakha Amavasya are significant days in the Hindu lunar calendar. In the Philippines, Lapu-Lapu Day commemorates the heroism of the first Filipino native to resist Spanish colonisation. Morse Code Day celebrates the invention of an essential communication system. Animal lovers mark National Pet Parents Day, while food enthusiasts enjoy National Prime Rib Day. Conservationists also observe World Tapir Day, raising awareness about the endangered tapir species. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 27, 2025 (Sunday)

Malayattoor Perunnal / Malayattoor Feast Divine Mercy Sunday World Design Day Darsha Amavasya Vaishakha Amavasya Lapu-Lapu Day in the Philippines Morse Code Day National Pet Parents Day National Prime Rib Day World Tapir Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 27, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:12 am on Sunday, 27 April 2025 (IST)

6:12 am on Sunday, 27 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:59 pm on Sunday, 27 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 27 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Lizzo Jenna Coleman Mary Wollstonecraft (27 April 1759 – 10 September 1797) Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands Matt Reeves Mumtaz Mahal (27 April 1593 – 17 June 1631) Sathasivam Zohra Sehgal (27 April 1912 – 10 July 2014) Syed Akbaruddin Harish Rawat Nick Kyrgios Dinara Safina

Notable Death Anniversaries on April 27

Feroz Khan Death Anniversary: April 27, 2009 (Aged 69 Years)

