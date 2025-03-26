Mumbai, March 26: Online astrology apps promise to predict the future, but they can also be traps for unsuspecting users. A 25-year-old software engineer from Bandra East, V.K. Ramekbal, fell victim to such a scam and lost INR 12.21 lakh. The Western Cyber Police registered a case on March 24 and are investigating the fraud.

According to the FIR, Ramekbal, who works in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), downloaded the ‘Divine Talk’ app in January 2023 out of curiosity. Initially, he used it occasionally, but by August 2024, career struggles and personal challenges made him depend on it more, ultimately leading to the scam, reported Free Press Journal. Dating App Scam: Fraudster Poses as Woman on Bumble, Defrauds Navi Mumbai Businessman of INR 33 Lakh; Arrested in Dehradun.

How He Got Scammed?

In January 2025, Ramekbal turned to the ‘Divine Talk’ app for guidance and connected with an astrologer named Nishant. Nishant assured him that a special puja could eliminate all his troubles for a fee of INR 6,300, payable via UPI. Investment Scam in Delhi: 61-Year-Old Govt Official Duped of INR 1.2 Crore in Fake UK-Based Shopping App Fraud.

After making the payment, Ramekbal was told that a spiritual guru, ‘Bade Maharaj,’ would personally intervene to resolve his issues. However, he was soon asked to pay an additional INR 15,300 for tantric rituals. When he questioned the extra charge, Nishant explained that the initial payment was merely a consultancy fee, and the new amount was essential for performing the rituals. Trusting the process, Ramekbal transferred the money via UPI.

As Ramekbal hesitated to send more money, ‘Bade Maharaj’ resorted to threats, warning that his life would be in danger if the rituals were left incomplete. Fearful, he transferred INR 20,000.

The demands didn’t stop there. When his savings ran out, the fraudsters convinced him to use his credit card through a payment link they provided. Over time, he transferred INR 9.80 lakh. Even after making these payments, the pressure continued. ‘Bade Maharaj’ claimed that if the puja was left incomplete, three sadhus would die, and Ramekbal’s own life would be at risk. Terrified, he sought help from friends, who quickly realized he was being scammed and helped him break free from the fraud.

After Realising He Was Getting Scammed

Desperate for a solution, Ramekbal contacted the app's customer care, where he was connected to a woman named Noori Pandey. She assured him that she could guide him through the remaining rituals and even conducted three meditation sessions for him. However, when Ramekbal requested a refund, she flatly refused. Suspicious, he checked the app’s reviews on Google and was shocked to find that many others had been deceived in a similar manner. By then, he had already lost INR 12.21 lakh.

Realizing he had been scammed, Ramekbal turned to the authorities. He filed a complaint with the Cyber Police, who have now registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

