Rashmika Mandanna Adjusts Husband Vijay Deverakonda’s Moustache, Wipes His Sweat in Adorable Viral Video – WATCH

A charming moment featuring newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has taken the internet by storm, showcasing the undeniable chemistry between the power couple. The viral video, captured during a scholarship event in Thummanpet village, Telangana, shows Rashmika lovingly adjusting Vijay's moustache and tenderly wiping sweat from his forehead. Viral: Kriti Sanon Shields Rashmika Mandanna As Unruly Fans Mob ‘Cocktail 2’ Actresses at Pune Promotions (Watch Video).

The intimate gesture has resonated deeply with fans, who flooded social media with praise, labelling them the 'best couple' and 'couple goals'. The incident occurred on Sunday, June 14, 2026, as the duo attended an event to launch a significant educational initiative in the region.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Cute Video Goes Viral

The adorable interaction unfolded as Rashmika, aged 30, and Vijay, aged 37, were engaging with students and villagers. Amidst the crowd and the summer heat, Rashmika was seen instinctively reaching out to fix Vijay's neatly groomed moustache before gently wiping his brow with a tissue. Her subtle nod, confirming he looked perfect, further endeared the couple to their followers. This public display of affection and care comes just over three months after the actors officially tied the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026, followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad.

Rashmika Mandanna Twirls Vijay Deverakonda's Moustache in Viral Video

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Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Scholarship Initiatives

The event where the viral moment took place was for a noble cause: the launch of the Deverakonda Foundation's scholarship initiative. Vijay Deverakonda, accompanied by Rashmika, visited Thummanpet village in Telangana's Achampet Mandal – a place of personal significance as it is his father's birthplace.

The couple had initially pledged this support earlier this year during a Griha Pravesh (housewarming) ceremony at their new home in the village, days after their wedding. Through this initiative, The Deverakonda Foundation is providing educational aid to 180 meritorious students from Classes 9 and 10 across 45 government schools in the Achampet constituency. The program aims to cover school-related expenses, including fees and learning materials, to alleviate financial pressure on families and prevent dropouts. Vijay expressed his vision to expand this initiative across all of Telangana in the coming years.

Upcoming Projects of Rashmika and Vijay

Fans can look forward to seeing Rashmika and Vijay share the screen again in the highly anticipated period action-drama Ranabaali. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series, the film is slated for a theatrical release on September 11, 2026. This marks their third collaboration after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and their first post-marriage project together. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Support Government School Students in Thummanpet, Fulfilling Their Promise.

Separately, Rashmika will also be seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, directed by Homi Adajania, releasing on June 19, 2026. She is also leading the action-drama Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle, and slated for a 2026 release. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, in his pipeline.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).