Who is Rook?

One of a kind; Rook is an American recording artist & video director with motion picture size dreams. Hailing from Connecticut, he is now traveling the world and living out his dreams .He is well known as the top video director in Hip-Hop. He is sought after around the globe to make timeless visuals come to life. His talents reach far beyond his vivid eye and imagination as he is an incredible musician in his own right.

Immediately after graduating from film school in Florida, Rook signed to an indpendent label shortly after. Finding success in the era of the college internet rap phenomenon , was only the beginning. This created a buzz and a small fanbase in South Florida.

Rook moved on from the label and back home to Connecticut in pursuit of starting his own video production company. After grinding and spending years behind the lens working with the likes of Rick Ross, Smoke DZA, A Boogie, Dave East and more, Rook has now stepped back out in front of the camera.

He released his EP “Movn Pictures” in 2017. Shortly after he released his EP “Shoot Tú Kill” in February of 2018. Building some momentum in CT, he was called on by fellow hometown emcees Chris Webby & Anoyd to join the 75 date “Raw Thoughts Tour” which took him across the country. Many sleepless nights brought him into the position heʼs in today. He is notorious for his laser vision and mindset. His fans are waiting and geared up for his new music releases at the top of 2022 and for his ascension as a director after signing with Blanksquare Productions in Los Angeles.