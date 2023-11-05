Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran upcoming action-survival-drama-epic film Aadujeevitham has released its first poster with the actor donning a very theatrical, almost tribal like survivor look. With the actor looking absolutely epic, the poster only hypes the expectations from the film while revealing absolutely nothing. In the poster, Prithviraj plays the role of the character Najeeb Muhammad and is surrounded by a bunch of goats amidst the lights of the blazing sun. Seemingly content to die or rather waiting to kill, the actor looks absolutely lethal in this new avatar. Aadujeevitham Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Blessy’s Upcoming Movie is a Terrifying Sojourn Through the Limitless Desert Amped By AR Rahman's Score (Watch Video).

The poster alone is enough to drive home the tone of the film, showcasing it to be a narrative-wise very serious and brooding kind of drama. Being surrounded by goats all around with eyes closed, it sure looks like the superstar is waiting to kill someone. Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran Finally Wraps Up Shoot Of His Film After ‘A Million Challenges’ (View Pics).

Check Out Aadujeevitham's Poster:

Aadujeevitham, titled The Goat Life in English, is an adaptation of the 2008 Malayalam novel of the same name which sees a man called Najeeb Muhammad, a Malayalee immigrant and worker who is thrust into slavery into Saudi Arabia as a goatherd. The book focuses on Najeeb, who much like most immigrant workers dreams of working in the Persian Gulf states and earning enough money to send back home. But, he achieves his dream only to be propelled by a series of incidents into a slavelike existence herding goats in the middle of the Saudi desert.

Making his harrowing escape in the barren and hot deserts of Arabia, Najeeb manages to make his escape from his captors, killing some in the process. A joint production, the movie is directed by Blessy and features music by AR Rahman, and will release sometime in 2024.

