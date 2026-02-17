Speculation is mounting in the Telugu film industry over a potential collaboration between superstar Mahesh Babu and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While the actor is currently occupied with SS Rajamouli’s epic adventure Varanasi, recent reports suggest that a project titled Devil may be on the horizon. Mahesh Babu Reveals Year-Long Intense Physical Transformation and Kalaripayattu Training for SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’.

Mahesh Babu x Sandeep Reddy Vanga Soon?

The buzz surrounding the duo intensified this week following reports that production houses, including Asian Cinemas, have approached Mahesh Babu for his post-Varanasi lineup. Industry insiders suggest that Vanga has already developed a script specifically tailored for the actor.

According to a report by 123Telugu.com, "The latest rumour indicates that he [Mahesh Babu] may collaborate with Asian Cinemas next. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is reportedly the frontrunner to helm the project, and he is said to have written a script titled Devil for the actor."

The Origins of 'Devil'

The title Devil is not new to Vanga’s filmography. During the promotional tour for his 2023 blockbuster Animal, the director clarified that he had originally pitched a script called Devil to Mahesh Babu years ago.

Vanga noted at the time that while the characterisation shared some DNA with Animal, Devil was designed to be even more intense. Although that initial pitch did not materialise into a production, the title has remained a point of high interest for fans who are eager to see the "Prince of Tollywood" in a darker, more raw avatar.

Mahesh Babu’s Upcoming Projects

Mahesh Babu’s immediate focus is the massive, global action-adventure Varanasi (formerly SSMB29), directed by SS Rajamouli. The film, which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is currently in production with plans to wrap filming by June 2026 before moving into a lengthy VFX phase. Scheduled for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027, Varanasi features Mahesh Babu in a dual role as a modern explorer named Rudhra and the mythological figure Lord Rama. ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘Varanasi’ Marketer Believes ‘Dangal’ Won’t Remain India’s Highest-Grossing Film by 2027; Here’s Why.

Beyond this epic, buzz is building around a potential collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a raw, violent thriller titled Devil, which is rumoured to be his 30th project once his commitments to Rajamouli are complete.

