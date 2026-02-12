Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan has captured the attention of both sports fans and city residents after sharing a video of himself driving through Mumbai’s latest engineering novelty: a "Musical Road." The musical road in Mumbai is located on the northbound carriageway of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road (Mumbai Coastal Road). The middle-order batter took to Instagram to document his journey along a section of the road designed to play a tune through tyre vibrations. Mumbai Gets India’s 1st Musical Road; Know Location on Coastal Road, Speed, and How the ‘Jai Ho’ Tune Works.

The video shows Sarfaraz driving at a controlled speed as the familiar notes of AR Rahman’s Academy Award-winning anthem, ‘Jai Ho’, resonate through the vehicle. The post, captioned with the song's title, quickly went viral, highlighting a unique intersection of urban infrastructure and popular culture.

Video: Sarfaraz Khan Reaches Musical Road Mumbai Location

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SARFARAZ KHAN (@sarfarazkhan97)

Science Behind the Mumbai Musical Road

Mumbai’s ‘Melody Road’ is a recent addition to the city’s expanding infrastructure. The musical effect is achieved through "rumble strips" or precisely spaced grooves cut into the road surface. When a vehicle travels over these grooves at a specific, constant speed, usually 60 km/h, the vibrations generated by the tyres against the tarmac create audible musical notes. The pitch is determined by the spacing of the grooves, allowing engineers to "program" specific melodies into the highway.

While primarily seen as a tourist attraction, these roads serve a dual purpose as a safety feature. The music only plays clearly if the driver maintains the speed limit; driving too fast or too slow distorts the tune, encouraging motorists to avoid speeding.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sarfaraz Khan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2026 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).