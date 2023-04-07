Recently, Aadujeevitham (Goat Days) trailer got released and what we can get from the trailer is a harsh truth about Indian immigrant workers in Saudi Arabia. Aadujeevitham is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Benyamin. The three-minute trailer, with stunning visuals will mesmerize you and make you feel scared at the same time. The movie is directed by Blessy, explores the real-life story of a migrant worker from Kerala. Aadujeevitham stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul and Jean-Louis’. Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Up the Foreign Schedule of His Next (View Pic).

Check The Trailer Here:

