Acharya: Salman Khan Was Never Approached to be a Part of Chiranjeevi's Next

Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The news of Salman Khan collaborating with Chiranjeevi did make all their fans jump with joy but hey, the reality is starkly different. While we read reports of how the actor has been roped in for a crucial role in Acharya, the fact is that he was never approached for it in the first place. So yes, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see these actors collaborate for some project but let's be hopeful, shall we? Chiranjeevi Excited For Lucifer Remake, Calls The Prithviraj Sukumaran Directorial 'His Kind of Film'.

When India Today got in touch with a source close to Acharya, he vehemently denied Salman's participation. "Salman Khan was not even approached for the film. These are baseless rumours. An official announcement regarding the cast will be made soon," the source clarified while making us wonder if the project in question here was Lucifer's Telugu remake and not Acharya.

While some portals carried the news of Salman Khan working with Chiranjeevi in his next, a section in the media got confused if the project in the discussion here is the Lucifer remake or Acharya. Considering one is being directed by Sujeeth and the other by Koratala Siva, there are chances that the Dabangg actor was always supposed to work in the remake and not Acharya, hence the denial from the latter's side.

So there's still some hope that Khan will replace Prithviraj Sukumaran in Chiranjeevi's Telugu remake of Lucifer, though an official announcement on the same is awaited. Earlier there were also reports that Allu Arjun has decided to come on board for Prithviraj's role in the remake but the reports were denied by the actor's publicist. So let's keep praying that Salman ends up sharing a frame with Chiranjeevi - for any project whatsoever.