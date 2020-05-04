Lucifer Telugu Remake: Salman Khan to Play a Key Role in Megastar Chiranjeevi Starrer?

Salman Khan, Megastar Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

During a press event for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in September 2019, Megastar Chiranjeevi had announced that he would be playing the lead role in Lucifer Telugu remake. He had also stated back then that he had bought the Telugu rights of the film. In April 2020 it was confirmed that Saaho director Sujeeth would be directing the Telugu version of Lucifer. Now as per latest reports, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan would be roped in to play a key role in this Chiranjeevi starrer. Saaho Director Sujeeth Hits Jackpot; Roped in to Direct Chiranjeevi In Malayalam Blockbuster Lucifer's Telugu Remake.

The Malayalam movie Lucifer starring Mohanlal (Stephen) in the lead, had marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The latter played the role of Zayed Masood, Stephen's confidant, a key role in this movie. It is now said that Salman Khan would be stepping into Prithviraj’s shoes in the Telugu version. However, there has been no official announcement about it yet. Chiranjeevi Excited For Lucifer Remake, Calls The Prithviraj Sukumaran Directorial 'His Kind of Film'.

The Telugu version of Lucifer will be produced by Megastar Chiranjeevi’s son, actor Ram Charan, under the banner of Konidela Production Company. Chiranjeevi has another intriguing project in his kitty that will be directed by Koratala Siva. This mega budget project is titled as Acharya and it is said to be a socio-political entertainer. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment!