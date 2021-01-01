Vijay's Master, which has Vijay Sethupathi as his opponent, now gets its own emoji. This is perhaps the third time that a Vijay movie got a Twitter emoji, such is the might of this actor. Master is one film that everyone is looking forward to because this movie can revive not just the Tamil film industry but the cinema halls across the country. 2020 has been the worse for theatre owners with pandemic leading to shuttering down of cinemas. Vijay's movies have more of than once been huge money-spinners and so, box office might just feel rejuvenated. Master: These Stills Of Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan And Vijay Sethupathi From Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial Are Unmissable!

Master was supposed to be a 2020 release but for obvious reasons, it couldn't keep the date. Since then, there has been a barrage of reports that the makers are thinking of an OTT release instead. Even though they have often crushed these rumours, speculations continued to be rife. Finally, a few days back, it was confirmed that Master will be a Pongal release this year.

Fans are obviously going berserk at this. They are calling it the perfect new year gift. The emoji is exactly what you see in perhaps the first poster of Master with Vijay putting a finger on his lips to shush everyone.

