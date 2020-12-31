Fans of Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi are in for a treat in New Year. During the time of Pongal, the makers of Master are all set to release this much-awaited film in theatres. It was just two days ago when it was announced that Master will release in cinema halls on January 13, 2021. The film was originally scheduled to be released in April, but as theatres were shut down, the makers decided to postpone the release date. Dhanush On Thalapathy Vijay’s Master Releasing In Cinema Halls: ‘Nothing Like A Theatre Experience’.

Before Master hits the big screen, one must take a look at the stills that are doing rounds on social media. These unseen pictures of the lead cast – Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi – are unmissable. In one of the pictures you’ll see Sethupathi in a rugged avatar, donning coffee coloured lungi and light contrast coloured shirt, standing bare feet against the backdrop of a banyan tree. In another still you’ll see Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika and they seem to be standing in a college library. The makers have also released some posters of Master and even that cannot be missed. Vijay And Vijay Sethupathi's Master To Release On January 13, 2021 In Theatres.

Stills Of Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan And Vijay Sethupathi

Posters Of Master

2020, signing off with exclusive posters of #Master 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VP7e3Jst8r — XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) December 30, 2020

Master, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been awarded a U/A certification from the CBFC. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music and fans are waiting to watch the massy numbers on the big screen.

