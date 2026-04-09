Ranveer Singh’s massive box office hit, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will not be arriving on streaming platforms as early as fans had hoped. In a strategic move, JioHotstar has reportedly postponed the film’s OTT premiere to late May or early June 2026, directly following the conclusion of the IPL 2026 season. The decision is aimed at maximising viewership by avoiding a clash with the peak cricket season, ensuring the blockbuster has a clear window to dominate the digital space. ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Makers Finalise Major Digital Deal; OTT Rights Sold for INR 150 Crore.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Breaks Box Office Records

Since its theatrical release on March 19, 2026, the Aditya Dhar-directed sequel has rewritten record books. The film has crossed the INR 1,640 crore mark worldwide in just 20 days, becoming the first Hindi film in history to net over INR 1,000 crore in the domestic market. Despite the ongoing IPL season, the 229-minute (nearly 4-hour) espionage thriller has maintained a strong grip on theatres, which influenced the decision to extend its exclusive theatrical window.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Gets JioHotstar Release

JioHotstar has reportedly secured the digital streaming rights for Dhurandhar 2 in a major deal estimated between INR 120-150 crore, marking a significant platform shift from the 2025 prequel Dhurandhar, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The sequel, backed by Jio Studios, is expected to premiere on JioHotstar in the last week of May or the first week of June 2026. In addition to its digital release, the film’s satellite rights have been acquired by Star Gold, further highlighting the strong buzz and high expectations surrounding the upcoming sequel.

'Dhurandhar 2' Star Cast

Dhurandhar 2 features a powerful ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, who plays undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as SSP Chaudhary Aslam, Arjun Rampal as the strategic Major Iqbal and R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Director of IB, with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi appearing in pivotal roles. Adding to the growing excitement, the film has received strong celebrity praise, with Anushka Sharma calling it a fiercely original project, while Virat Kohli described it as a cinematic experience unlike anything previously made in India. ‘Dhurandhar’ OTT Release Date in January 2026: Will Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Film Stream on Netflix or JioHotstar?

What To Expect on OTT

For those who missed the theatrical experience, the OTT version is expected to feature the updated digital prints recently rolled out in cinemas, which include minor edits to dialogue to make the high-stakes thriller more accessible for family viewing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).