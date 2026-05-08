Is ‘Dhurandhar 3’ Coming? Producer Jyoti Deshpande Teases ‘Surprise’ for Ranveer Singh Franchise This Year

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Following the unprecedented commercial success of Dhurandhar and its swift sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, producers have signalled that the franchise is set to expand further. Jyoti Deshpande, co-producer and head of Jio Studios, recently hinted that a new development within the high-stakes spy universe is currently in the works. ‘Dhurandhar’ Duo Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar To Reunite for New Film? Here’s When Filming Begins.

'Dhurandhar' Franchise May Expand

Speculation regarding a third installment intensified after Deshpande addressed the future of the Ranveer Singh-led franchise. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she indicated that the creative team is actively developing new material. “We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves,” Deshpande stated. While she stopped short of officially greenlighting Dhurandhar 3, the comment has led industry analysts to believe a third film or a spin-off is imminent.

Yami Gautam Praises Aditya Dhar’s Humility

The franchise has been a career milestone for director Aditya Dhar. In a recent interview with Grazia, Dhar’s wife, actress Yami Gautam, reflected on the director’s grounded approach to the films' massive box-office reception. “Nothing has changed us as people. That also comes from Aditya, and the kind of person he is, very unaffected and extremely humble,” Gautam said. She noted that despite the industry's "highs and lows," the filmmaker remains focused on the work. “Both of us are extremely thankful to God... Good things happen to good people. What’s meant for you may be delayed but never denied.” ‘Dhurandhar’ OTT Release Date in January 2026: Will Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Film Stream on Netflix or JioHotstar?

'Dhurandhar' Becomes Box Office Performance

The Dhurandhar franchise has quickly emerged as one of the biggest box office success stories in Indian cinema, with both films earning massive global collections. Released in December 2025, the first installment starred Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari and featured a powerhouse ensemble including Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan, going on to collect over INR 1,350 crore worldwide. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released in March 2026 and continued the high-stakes mission against terror networks while drawing inspiration from real-life events such as the Indian Airlines Flight 814 hijacking and the 2001 Indian Parliament attack. With its blend of patriotic storytelling, large-scale action, and real-world references, the Dhurandhar universe continues to captivate audiences, with makers already teasing another major surprise before the end of 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).