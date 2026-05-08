Who Is Tannaz Irani? Actress Opens Up About Her First Marriage to Farid Currim and Her Journey With Bakhtiyaar Irani

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Veteran actress Tannaz Irani has recently sparked widespread conversation online following a candid interview on the podcast The Male Feminist, hosted by Siddhaarth Aalambayan, where she opened up about her personal evolution, the complexities of her first marriage, and her emotional journey as a mother. Known for her infectious energy and comedic timing, Irani’s reflections on her life choices have resonated with many across social media. Bigg Boss 16: Tannaz Irani Calls Shiv Thakare 'Cunning', Slams Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar For Spreading Noise Pollution on the Show!

Tannaz Irani Opens Up on First Marriage

Tannaz Irani (née Lal) began her journey in the entertainment industry at a young age. At just 20, she married theatre artist Farid Currim, who was 18 years her senior. Reflecting on that period, Irani shared the challenges of navigating a significant age gap early in life. The marriage lasted eight years before the couple decided to part ways. One of the most poignant parts of her recent interview focused on her eldest daughter, Zianne Currim, from her first marriage. Irani spoke emotionally about the toll the divorce took on Zianne and the long, dedicated process of rebuilding and strengthening their mother-daughter bond over the years.

Tannaz Irani Found Love Again

In 2007, Tannaz found love again with fellow actor Bakhtiyaar Irani, who is seven years her junior. Their relationship initially faced scrutiny due to the age difference, but the couple has since become one of the most beloved pairs in the industry. They gained immense popularity through their joint appearances on reality shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 3. Together, they have two children, Zeus and Zara. Tannaz and Bhakhtyar Irani's Jogeshwari Bungalow Catches Fire, Family Escapes Unhurt.

Watch Full Interview Here:

About Tannaz Irani

Tannaz Irani has built a successful career across Bollywood and television with memorable performances in hit films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, 36 China Town and Golmaal 3. On television, she became a familiar face through popular shows including Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Jamai Raja and the iconic Zabaan Sambhalke. Beyond her acting career, Irani has earned praise from fans for candidly discussing topics like divorce, age-gap relationships and co-parenting, with many appreciating her honesty and refreshing authenticity.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).