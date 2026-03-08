Acclaimed music composer Anirudh Ravichander has once again addressed long-standing speculation regarding his personal life. During a recent public appearance, the musician offered a brief and dismissive response when questioned by reporters about his potential marriage plans, specifically following rumours linking him to businesswoman Kavya Maran. Anirudh Ravichander Hyderabad Concert 2026: ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ Composer’s Show Date, Venue and Ticket Prices Revealed.

Anirudh Dodges Marriage-Related Question Asked by Fan

While attending a recent event, Anirudh was approached by members of the press who asked when he would be inviting the media to his wedding. The composer, known for maintaining a private personal life, reportedly responded in Tamil with "This again", before departing in his vehicle.

Anirduh Ravichander Replies To Marriage Buzz - Watch Video

🗣️: Sir, Sikiram marriage ku invite pannunga #Anirudh: Idhu Vera😂 pic.twitter.com/25je7w4wor — Movie Buff (@moviesbuff_) March 7, 2026

This interaction has since gained significant traction on social media, with fans noting the composer's consistent preference for avoiding personal inquiries during professional engagements.

How the Dating Speculations Began

The rumours primarily stem from unverified social media reports and a viral video that surfaced late last year. In November 2025, a travel vlog filmed in New York City appeared to show Anirudh and Kavya Maran, the CEO of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, walking together.

While the context of the meeting was never officially confirmed, the footage sparked intense discussion across digital platforms. This followed a previous wave of rumours in June 2025, which Anirudh addressed directly on X (formerly Twitter). At that time, he posted, "Marriage ah? lol.. Chill out guys. pls stop spreading rumours."

Professional Ties

Observers have noted that the frequent association between the two likely stems from Anirudh's professional relationship with Sun Pictures, the media conglomerate owned by Kavya’s father, Kalanithi Maran. Anirudh has composed hit soundtracks for several high-profile projects under the banner, including Petta, Beast, and the 2023 blockbuster Jailer.

Kavya Maran is a prominent figure in her own right, serving as the Executive Director of Sun TV Network and a visible leader for the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League.

Anirudh Ravichander’s Upcoming Projects

Despite the recurring personal headlines, Anirudh remains one of the busiest composers in the Indian film industry. He is currently focused on an extensive lineup of high-profile projects scheduled for 2026 and beyond. Amid Wedding Rumours, ‘King’ Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander Seen Walking With Sunrisers Hyderabad Co-Owner Kavya Maran in New York Streets (SEE PIC).

His upcoming work includes the highly anticipated Jailer 2 starring Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, and Nani’s The Paradise. The composer continues to dominate the charts, recently receiving praise for his contributions to pan-Indian cinema.

