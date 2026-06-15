Are Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam Getting Back Together? Chengalpattu Court Postpones Divorce Hearing to THIS Date

Chennai: The ongoing divorce proceedings between actor-turned-politician Vijay, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam continue to capture public attention. On Monday, June 15, 2026, the Chengalpattu Family Welfare Court, where the petition was being heard, officially adjourned the case to August 7, 2026. Fact Check: Did Yashika Aannand Really Take a Dig at Vijay and Trisha Krishnan? Truth Behind Viral Instagram Comment.

Vijay-Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce Proceedings and Chengalpattu Court's Decision

The hearing for the keenly watched divorce petition commenced at approximately 10:30 AM on Monday. After a brief session, the court, presided over by Judge Sasikala, opted for a further adjournment, pushing the next hearing to August 7.

Sangeetha Sornalingam initiated the legal dispute by filing a divorce petition in February 2026 under the Special Marriage Act. Her petition reportedly contains serious allegations, including claims of an "adulterous relationship" on Vijay's part, which she allegedly discovered in April 2021. Additionally, the petition cites emotional withdrawal, verbal disdain, and constructive desertion by Vijay, which Sangeetha asserts led to severe mental trauma and affected her family life.

The couple, who share two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, married in August 1999. This is the second adjournment for the case; it was previously deferred from April 20 to June 15 after both parties were absent from an earlier hearing.

Vijay-Sangeetha Reconciliation Rumours

The latest adjournment comes amidst a flurry of reports suggesting that Vijay and Sangeetha might be heading towards a reconciliation. Speculation about a possible reunion has gained considerable momentum in recent weeks, with various media outlets reporting that discussions are underway to resolve their differences peacefully, possibly through an out-of-court settlement.

Unverified reports also claim that Vijay's mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, has been actively mediating, encouraging communication and helping the couple find common ground. While neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has issued an official statement regarding the status of their marriage or the reported reconciliation talks, the narrative surrounding their relationship appears to be shifting from impending dissolution to a potential repair.

Rumours about marital discord first surfaced when Sangeetha was noticeably absent from several key public events, including Vijay's political campaigns and his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister. Her prolonged stay in London with their children further fueled speculation regarding a separation. The resurfacing of old rumours linking Vijay with actress Trisha Krishnan on social media has added another layer to the public discourse, though neither Vijay nor Trisha has commented publicly on these claims. ‘Only Nose I Allow…’: Trisha Krishnan Pens Cryptic Post Amid Relationship Rumours With Tamil Nadu CM Vijay.

As the August 7 court date approaches, fans and political observers alike await an official word from the couple, hoping for clarity on whether they will proceed with the divorce or choose a path toward rebuilding their relationship.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).