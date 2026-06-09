Fact Check: Did Yashika Aannand Really Take a Dig at Vijay and Trisha Krishnan? Truth Behind Viral Instagram Comment

Actress Yashika Aannand has publicly debunked a viral social media screenshot that falsely attributed a derogatory comment to her regarding Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan. On June 8, 2026, Aannand issued a statement on her official X account, condemning the image as a complete fabrication designed to exploit high-profile names for digital traction and engagement. Bharathiraja Dies at 84: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Pays Tribute to Legendary Filmmaker, Announces Full State Honour (Watch Video).

Did Yashika Aannand Comment on Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's Alleged Affair?

The controversy stemmed from an altered screenshot circulating across multiple social media platforms. The image depicted an exchange on an Instagram post showing a behind-the-scenes video from one of Aannand's beach photoshoots.

In the fabricated graphic, a user commented: "Publicly, if you do a photoshoot in revealing clothes, CM Vijay will take action against you." The edited image then showed a fake reply from Aannand's account reading: "He is too busy with Trisha." The digital manipulation quickly gained traction online, drawing widespread criticism before the actress intervened.

Viral Instagram Comment Attributed to Yashika Aannand

Hey! Whatever is getting circulated is absolutely made out of their own interest of putting me down and gaining popularity for their pages ! Just like how fake dildo image was circulated ( ai generated) This is also crap 🤣 ignore and don’t believe what shitty pages do forLikes — Yashika Anand (@iamyashikaanand) June 8, 2026

Here's Our Fact Check

A fact check of the circulating image and the timeline of events confirms that the screenshot is entirely fake.

Taking to her verified X handle, Aannand clarified that the text was a malicious edit. She compared the incident to previous instances of digital misinformation targeting her.

In her social media post, Aannand stated: "Hey! Whatever is getting circulated is absolutely made out of their own interest of putting me down and gaining popularity for their pages! Just like how fake dildo image was circulated (AI-generated). This is also crap ignore and don't believe what shitty pages do for Likes."

Yashika Anand's Clarification

Hey! Whatever is getting circulated is absolutely made out of their own interest of putting me down and gaining popularity for their pages ! Just like how fake dildo image was circulated ( ai generated) This is also crap 🤣 ignore and don’t believe what shitty pages do forLikes — Yashika Anand (@iamyashikaanand) June 8, 2026

Origin of the Rumours

The fabricated comment directly weaponized long-standing speculative reports surrounding the personal lives of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan. Unverified rumors regarding their association have frequently circulated on gossip forums and social media channels.

Public interest in the dynamic intensified following reports regarding Vijay's personal life and subsequent public appearances. Earlier this year, both actors attended a prominent wedding reception in Chennai. More recently, Krishnan was among the invited guests present at Vijay’s official swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister on May 10, 2026. This ongoing public attention made the stars frequent targets for clickbait creators. R Parthiban Calls Tamil Nadu CM Vijay ‘Emperor’ During First Meeting After Trisha Krishnan ‘Sit at Home’ Remark.

Conclusion

The viral screenshot alleging that Yashika Aannand took a jab at Chief Minister Vijay and Trisha Krishnan is completely false. Evidence confirms the image is an edited hoax created by third-party social media pages to generate traffic. Aannand's swift, direct clarification highlights an increasing trend of digital manipulation where public figures are falsely misquoted to drive engagement through manufactured controversy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Yashika Aannand). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Yashika Aannand publicly mocked Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and Trisha Krishnan in an Instagram comment Conclusion : The viral screenshot is fake, proving clickbait pages maliciously misquoted Yashika Aannand for likes Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).