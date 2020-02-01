Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Mahat Raghavendra Ties the Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Prachi Mishra in a Traditional Ceremony (See Pics)

Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi Mishra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Popular Tamil actor and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant, Mahat Raghavendra tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Prachi Mishra on February 1. The couple got engaged in a very intimate ceremony in April 2019. The traditional Tamil wedding was attended by their close friends and family members and pictures of the couple have finally surfaced online. Prachi and Mahat met in Dubai in 2016 and had been dating ever since. Prachi looked breathtaking in the traditional white saree on her special day clubbed with heavy jewellery. The couple look extremely happy in the pictures and it is a sheer delight to see them surrounded by their loved ones.For the uninitiated, Prachi is former Miss India Earth, last year. Taapsee Pannu's Ex-Boyfriend, Mahat Raghavendra Gets Engaged to Prachi Mishra - See Pic.

A few days ago, the Bigg Boss Tamil fame actor had taken to Instagram to share the news with his fans. He shared the news along with a beautiful collage of pictures with Prachi. In an adorable post, he wrote, "When someone asks me how it all began, I don’t really know what to say. It just happened and it just felt so right. You came into my life and made everything a little better. We have been through it all- learnt from the bad days and celebrated the good ones. And most importantly, only grown to understand each other better with every bit of it. To think that we are just a day away from being married, I feel lucky and blessed to have come a long way. I’ve enjoyed every day with you Prachi. And I am excited to see what the future holds for us. Even if we are lost in translation, I know we’ll have a good time! Thank you. I love you. Thank you FOR BEING YOU."

Check Out Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi Mishra's Wedding Picture:

Here's Another Picture from Their Wedding:

Check Out Mahat's Post Announcing the Good News:

The couple had a beautiful beach-side wedding ceremony. Mahat was earlier in a relationship with Taapsee Pannu for two years but they decided to part ways. He was one of the most controversial contestants on Bigg Boss 12, he was criticised for his hostile behaviour.