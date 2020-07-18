South actress Soundarya was born on July 18, 1972. Daughter of KS Satyanaryana (Kannada film writer-producer) and Manjula Satyanarayana, Soundarya was one of the most successful actresses. She had made her acting debut in 1992 with the Kannada film Gandharva and in the same year she had also made her Tollwyood debut with the film Raithu Bharatham. Soundarya has predominantly worked in Telugu Cinema and apart from that, she has also worked in Tamil and Malayalam films as well. 7 Movies Of Bimal Roy That Should Be Part Of Everyone's Films-To-Watch-Before-I-Die List.

Soundarya has featured in many blockbuster films in her career spanning 12 years. She has acted in more than 100 films and also managed to share screen space with the leading superstars of South Cinema. She had worked in only one Hindi film and that was Sooryavansham, released in 1999, in which she shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Jayasudha. The musical drama directed by EVV Satyanarayana was a blockbuster. Today, on Soundarya’s birth anniversary, fans have remembered the late south actress by sharing some of pics from her films. Kamal Haasan Remembers Iconic Filmmaker K Balachander On His 90th Birth Anniversary.

Tollywood's Favourite

Remembering one of the most popular actresses of Telugu Cinema #Soundarya Garu on her Birth Anniversary Your Top 5 Films/ Songs of her ? pic.twitter.com/arYGQlafKs — TeluguCinemaHistory (@CineLoversTFI) July 18, 2020

A Versatile Actress

The best ever my forever one and only favourite heroine. She is living in the form of her character in our heart such a lovely ,most talented one #Soundarya mam https://t.co/IgdTSqhk84 pic.twitter.com/Qk1GGG8URX — sowndarya (@sowndaryatrichy) July 18, 2020

The Talented Star

Remembering evergreen talented actress #Soundarya on her Birth Anniversary 💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/Q549iAfW69 — Manish P Reddy (@Iammanishpreddy) July 18, 2020

One Of The Best Actresses

Remembering actress #Soundarya garu on her birth anniversary ❤️ One of the best actresses ever సినిమా ఇండస్ట్రీకి తీరని లోటు pic.twitter.com/faMsmxeELP — Bhavya_ntr (@bhavya_ntr) July 18, 2020

All Hearts For This Beauty

A True Artist

#Soundarya she is the queen of south indian cinema. Still no one replace her place. As a 90s Kid we all miss her. ❤ . She had the right mix of Talent and Beauty .Her roles and her acting will be remembered for generations pic.twitter.com/HB2BsyGV5D — தமிழி (@southindiann) July 18, 2020

Nobody Can Replace Soundarya

Remembering our all-time favourite heroine #Soundarya Garu on her birthday anniversary 🙏🏻❤️💕💞 pic.twitter.com/UrjtgTRSAd — Brijesh Saayi (@Briju_01) July 18, 2020

Soundarya died on April 17, 2004 in an aircraft crash along with her brother Amarnath in Bengaluru. The brother-sister duo was travelling to Karimnagar from the city to campaign for BJP and Telugu Desam Party candidate for the upcoming elections. The industry members and fans will always cherish the contributions that she made to the world of cinema.

