July 9, 2020, marks the 90th birth anniversary of the iconic filmmaker K Balachander, fondly known as KB. He was one of a kind of a filmmaker, known for unconventional themes, bold content, realistic stories based on social issues and relationships, and much more. His finest contributions to the world of cinema will be cherished until eternity. KB, one of the most-loved and highly-respected filmmakers of the country, has shaped the careers of actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth and many others. Today, on his 90th birth anniversary, Kamal Haasan has paid tribute to the legendary filmmaker. K Balachander’s 90th Birth Anniversary: Looking at the Movies by the Revolutionary Filmmaker.

K Balachander had roped in Kamal Haasan for the film Arangetram and it was his first adult role. Kamal Haasan shared a tweet that read, “Mr K.Balachander A mere name with fame that I heard as a teenager. Who would have thought he would take many roles in the life of an actor like me. Benefactor, mentor, collaborator, father & now when I think of his child like energy, I feel the pride of a father. My salute to this important son of Indian Cinema.”

Kamal Haasan Remembers Director K Balachander

My salute to this important son of Indian Cinema. (2/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 9, 2020

Kamal Haasan has worked with K Balachander in numerous projects. The films that they have done together include Sollathaan Ninaikkiren, Naan Avanillai, Aval Oru Thodar Kathai, Apoorva Raagangal, Manmadha Leelai, Moondru Mudichu, Aaina, Maro Charitra, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, among many others.

