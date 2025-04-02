Chennai, April 2: Actress Divya Bharathi, who announced her arrival in the Tamil film industry with the hit film Bachelor, has made it clear that she has no connection to actor and national award winning music director G V Prakash’s family issues. Irked by rumour mongers who constantly kept taking her name in connection with the issue of actor G V Prakash’s separation from his former wife Saindhavi, the actress took to her Instagram account to post a clarification.

She wrote, “My name has been dragged into a personal family matter that has absolutely nothing to do with me. I have no connection to G V(Prakash)’s family issues. To be blunt, I would never date an actor and certainly not a married man.” The actress went on to explain, “I've remained silent until now, believing baseless rumours didn't warrant my attention. However, this has crossed a line.” GV Prakash Kumar Responds Firmly to Trolling Following Separation Announcement From Saindhavi.

She went on to say, “I refuse to let my reputation be tarnished by unfounded allegations. I am a strong, independent woman, and I will not be defined by gossip. Let's focus on building a better world, instead of spreading negativity. Respect my boundaries. This is my first and final statement on this matter. Thank you.” It may be recalled that actor and National Award winning music director G V Prakash and his wife, Saindhavi, a well known singer, announced their decision to separate in 2024. ‘KingstonPosterContest’: India’s First Sea Horror Adventure Film Makers Announce Poster Contest for Audiences and Fans, Actor-Cum Producer GV Prakash Kumar Shares Timeline on X.

Both G V Prakash and Saindhavi have clarified that their decision to part ways was a mutual one and not due to any external forces as was being speculated online. In fact, Saindhavi went to the extent of issuing a clarification in which she made it clear that randomly assassinating someone’s character baselessly was unacceptable and that the decision to separate was made mutually by both of them for their betterment. Saindhavi and G V Prakash filed a petition for mutual divorce on March 24 this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2025 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).