Chennai, August 1: Actor, music director and producer G V Prakash Kumar, who has won the National Award for Best Music Direction (Songs) for the Tamil, Telugu bilingual film Vaathi, has called the honour "a blessing for the second time". Taking to his X timeline soon after the 71st National Awards were announced, G V Prakash expressed his gratitude to the jury and the selection committee of the National Awards and the entire team of Vaathi.

G V Prakash wrote, "A blessing for the second time. I'm truly overwhelmed and deeply grateful to receive the 71st National Film Award for Best Music Director for the film Vaathi. My heartfelt thanks to the esteemed jury and selection committee. Thank you to the entire team of #Vaathi for being part of this beautiful journey." 71st National Film Awards Winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji Win Best Actor Honours, Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Kathal’ Wins Best Hindi Film – Full List Inside!.

The music director also went on to specially thank actor Dhanush, who played the lead in Vaathi, and director Venky Atluri. He said, "Special thanks to my brother Dhanush, who chose me for this film. Our continuous collaboration-from Polladhavan to Asuran, Vaathi, and Idly Kadai-has been creatively fulfilling and rewarding for both of us. A big thank you to my director Venky Atluri, who inspired me to give my best and trusted me with the music for this film." National Film Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Wins First Ever Best Actor Award for ‘Jawan’, Vikrant Massey for ‘12th Fail' (Watch Video).

He went on to say, "From Vaathi to Lucky Bhaskar, and now onto our next project- thank you, Venky, for the consistent trust and for bringing blockbuster moments into our journey. Thanks to our producers, Nagavamsi and Trivikram, for believing in me and giving me this opportunity." He signed off saying, "I am immensely grateful to my family, my incredible team of musicians, lyricists, technicians, my dear friends, and all my fans who have supported and believed in me. Thank you."

