Is Mammootty-Mohanlal-Mahesh Narayanan Movie Called 'Patriot'? 'Thudarum' Star Reveals New Title in Viral Video!

The much-awaited Mammootty-Mohanlal reunion film directed by Mahesh Narayanan has been officially titled 'Patriot'. This political thriller features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and an ensemble cast. Mohanlal confirmed the title while shooting in Sri Lanka.

    Is Mammootty-Mohanlal-Mahesh Narayanan Movie Called 'Patriot'? 'Thudarum' Star Reveals New Title in Viral Video!

    The much-awaited Mammootty-Mohanlal reunion film directed by Mahesh Narayanan has been officially titled 'Patriot'. This political thriller features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and an ensemble cast. Mohanlal confirmed the title while shooting in Sri Lanka.

    South Sreeju Sudhakaran| Jun 25, 2025 08:45 AM IST
    Is Mammootty-Mohanlal-Mahesh Narayanan Movie Called ‘Patriot’? ‘Thudarum’ Star Reveals New Title in Viral Video!
    Mahesh Narayanan With Kunchacko Boban, Mammootty and Mohanlal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

    It’s time to retire the working title MMMN (or AJFC_MMMN), as we now have an official confirmation - straight from one of the horse’s mouth. The highly anticipated Mahesh Narayanan directorial, which reunites Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal on the big screen for the first time since Twenty:20 (2008) (not counting Mohanlal’s cameo in the 2013 film Kadal Kadannoru Mathukutty, which starred Mammootty), also features two other heavyweights: Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban. ‘MMMN’: Nayanthara Joins Mohanlal and Mammootty in Mahesh Narayanan’s Film! (Watch Video).

    The film will now be titled Patriot - name first revealed in an X (Twitter) post by the Sri Lanka Tourism Board on June 16, 2025, welcoming Mohanlal to the country for shooting.

     Mohanlal Confirms 'Patriot' As Title

    Now, Mohanlal himself has confirmed the title in a recent interview with a Sri Lankan media outlet. In a now-viral clip, the actor - fresh off the back-to-back blockbusters L2: Empuraan and Thudarum (alongside the successful re-release of Chotta Mumbai) stated, "We are doing a very big film, big in terms of the star cast. The name of the movie is Patriot."

    Watch the Viral Interview of Mohanlal Below:

    While Malayalam cinema is no stranger to English titles (with hits like Commissioner, The King, Godfather, Vietnam Colony, and Friends among others), one might wonder why such a high-profile project didn’t opt for a Malayalam name.

    Reportedly a political thriller, Patriot stars Mammootty in the lead, with Mohanlal in an extended cameo and Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban in pivotal roles. The ensemble cast also includes Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab, and Grace Antony. ‘Truly Unforgettable’: Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Meets Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya, Gets ‘Gracious Welcome’ at Parliament.

    The film has been shot across India, Sri Lanka, and the Middle East, among other locations. Production faced a brief setback when Mammootty paused filming due to health concerns, but the team recently wrapped up a schedule in Sri Lanka with the rest of the cast.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    AJFC_MMMN Kunchacko Boban Mahesh Narayanan Malayalam cinema Mammootty MMMN MMMN Cast Mohanlal Patriot Patriot Movie SRI LANKA
    AJFC_MMMN Kunchacko Boban Mahesh Narayanan Malayalam cinema Mammootty MMMN MMMN Cast Mohanlal Patriot Patriot Movie SRI LANKA
