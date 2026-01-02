The Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka 2026 is officially underway this month, continuing a storied rivalry that has become a staple of the Asian cricket calendar. Organized by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the series will consist of three T20 Internationals (T20Is), all hosted at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. The short but intense assignment is designed to help both teams finalize their combinations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which begins on February 7. On Which Channel India vs New Zealand 2026 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND vs NZ ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The upcoming series carries a unique narrative as Pakistan arrives with a "bench-strength" focused squad. Following a strategic agreement between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia, senior stars like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan will remain in Australia to finish their Big Bash League (BBL) stints, leaving a younger Pakistani core to test their mettle in Dambulla. Shaheen Shah Afridi will also miss out due to injury.

Squad Dynamics and Leadership

The Pakistan side will be led by Salman Ali Agha, who continues his tenure as captain for the shorter format. The headline news for the visitors is the return of star all-rounder Shadab Khan, who makes his international comeback after a six-month injury layoff following shoulder surgery. The squad also features a maiden call-up for 23-year-old attacking batter Khawaja Nafay.

Sri Lanka, playing on home soil, has opted for a full-strength roster led by Charith Asalanka. The squad sees the return of veteran power-hitter Bhanuka Rajapaksa and the mystery spin of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga. For the hosts, the series is less about experimentation and more about establishing dominance at a venue that will host several key World Cup fixtures.

The Dambulla Factor

The decision to hold the entire series in Dambulla is tactical. The venue is known for its balanced pitches that offer assistance to spinners under lights while rewarding aggressive stroke-play during the powerplay.

For Pakistan’s younger players like Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris, this series represents the final opportunity to secure a spot in the World Cup traveling party. For Sri Lanka, it is a chance to refine their "death-overs" bowling, which has seen the inclusion of speedsters like Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara.

Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 Live in India

Live Telecast: For viewers in the Indian subcontinent, the Sony Sports Network remains the official television partner for Sri Lanka's home internationals. All matches will be broadcast live with expert commentary in English and Hindi.

Live Streaming: Digital streaming for the Indian market will be available on the SonyLIV app and website, offering fans live ball-by-ball coverage and exclusive highlights.

Global Broadcast Partners

The series will be distributed globally through various established partners:

Pakistan: PTV Sports and A-Sports will provide television coverage, while the Tapmad and Tamasha apps will handle digital streaming.

Sri Lanka: Dialog Television and Maharaja TV (Channel Eye) will broadcast matches for the home fans.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket has secured the rights for the three-match series.

USA/Canada: Willow TV will serve as the primary broadcaster for North American audiences.

Schedule Highlights:

January 7: 1st T20I (Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium) – 7:00 PM IST.

January 9: 2nd T20I (Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium) – 7:00 PM IST.

January 11: 3rd T20I (Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium) – 7:00 PM IST. Team India's Tour of Bangladesh Postponed; BCB Announces White-Ball Series With Men in Blue Postponed to August 2026.

Series Schedule and Context

The series is condensed into a five-day window to allow players maximum recovery time before the World Cup warm-up matches begin in late January.

