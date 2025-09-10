Actor Shwetha Menon recently made the first woman president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) has finally opened up about the obscenity case filed against her while she was contesting the top post. Speaking at an event, Shwetha revealed how the timing of the case almost made her reconsider running for the election. Shwetha Menon Booked for Promoting Obscene Content: Case Registered Against Malayalam Actress for Allegedly Acting in Obscene Films.

‘Family Support Helped Me Overcome Obscenity Case’ Says Shwetha Menon

“More the enemies, more I excel. The case was shattering as a person. It was about films that came 12 years back. The movies which were mentioned fetched me a state award. No one has ever been exposed to such a case. I was confused if I should back out of the election and fight the case. It’s my family’s support that made me go ahead. Then I became a fiery tigress,” she told India Today.

Shwetha Menon Faces Obscenity Case Over Obscene Content

The Ernakulam Central Police had registered a case against Shwetha under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, and Section 67(A) of the IT Act, 2000. The complaint is filed by social worker Martin Menachery following a court directive, alleged that clips from her films and advertisements with supposedly obscene content were circulated on social media and adult sites for financial gain. AMMA Elections: Shwetha Menon Elected President, Kukku Parameswaran as General Secretary; Actresses To Lead Male-Dominated Association of Malayalam Movie Artists- WATCH.

Shwetha Menon Wins AMMA Presidency Amid Controversy

The controversy arose at a critical moment during the AMMA elections on August 15, after the previous committee led by Mohanlal stepped down. While the case stirred debates, it also generated widespread support for Menon’s candidature. Despite the turbulence, Shwetha Menon became two time Kerala State Film Award winner, said she drew strength from adversity and is determined to carry forward her role with resilience and dedication.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2025 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).